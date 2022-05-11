Details, suspect name emerge in UM rape cases

The suspect accused of raping two women at the University of Montana last fall has been officially charged and identified.

Andrew Parker Beckett faces two felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

On Sept. 8, 2021, a woman met Beckett, who was an acquaintance and classmate of hers, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County last week. He suggested the two watch a movie later that day in his dorm room located in Knowles Hall on the UM campus.

When the two were hanging out, Beckett expressed that he wanted to have sex. The woman thought this was awkward because there was a third person in the room, according to the case document. She told Beckett “I don’t want to,” and “no,” several times.

He then orally and vaginally raped her, according to charging documents. She estimated the assault lasted between five and 15 minutes.

A few weeks later, on Sept. 18, a second woman saw Beckett at the Badlander Bar in downtown. She agreed to let Beckett stay the night in her dorm room in Panzer Hall, also on the UM campus.

While the two were together, Beckett forcefully choked and raped her in a bathroom. She asked to stop several times throughout the evening.

Later that night, before the two fell asleep, Beckett apologized to the second woman.

When she asked him why he did it, charging documents said he replied by saying “Ummm, I just wanted you.” He later asked the survivor, “That wasn’t rape, right? I stopped right?” The woman told him not to worry about it.

The next morning, Beckett woke the survivor up and pressured her into having sex.

UM spokesman Dave Kuntz confirmed Beckett is not currently a student at the university.

Beckett is not in custody. He is scheduled for an initial appearance and arraignment in Missoula County District Court on May 23 at 9 a.m.

Missoula Deputy County Attorney Caitlin Creighton is prosecuting the case.

