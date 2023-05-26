Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It looks like a new housing development, with as many as 240 units of housing allowed under maximum density, could be coming to Lolo at some point in the future. The project would take place at the site of the old Lolo School just off Highway 93.

A California company called MCG-Vines LLC has applied for an amendment to the Lolo Regional Plan land use map and the Missoula County Growth Policy land use map to have the current “public, open and resource” designations on the site changed to “residential, open space, general commercial and community commercial.”

“The developer that purchased the property, MCG-Vines, LLC, are interested in transforming the Lolo School Property into a residential community,” the company’s application states.

The 30-acre property located at 11395 Highway 93 South, was bought by MCG-Vines for $4.1 million in 2022. The Lolo School District sold the land because it has been constructing a new, $26 million K-8 building on Farm Lane, and that new facility will open this year.

Lauren Ryan, a planner with the County’s Office of Planning, Development and Sustainability, said that land use designations are used to help guide future development and growth on the property.

Earlier in May, the Missoula County Consolidated Planning Board voted unanimously to approve the amendment. Before the vote, Ryan recommended that they approve the amendment. She said that the public land designation was no longer appropriate because the school had sold the land to a private developer.

The land is not zoned, Ryan said.

“The area with the school site and fields are proposed to be residential at a density of 16 dwelling units per acre,” she said.

That area is 15.73 acres.

Another 13.42 acres is proposed to be open space, and it is currently empty. Another 4.2 acres is proposed to be general commercial.

In its application, MCG Vines and the company they hired, 406 Engineering, noted that “Missoula County is in desperate need of housing, particularly affordable housing.

“In order to bring housing prices down, it is necessary to increase the supply,” their application states. “Amending the former Lolo School Property to allow residential land development at a high density best meets the current development needs of the community.”

Ryan noted that it’s better to have a higher density of housing on a smaller portion of the property to preserve open space, rather than having single-family homes on large lots cover the entire area.

“It preserves open space by providing a maximum amount of residential density where you don’t find existing development,” she said. “The change proposed is the best means of providing public benefit.”

Karl Treadwell of 406 Engineering said there are no solid plans yet but realistically, the company probably wouldn't build the 240 units that would be allowed. It would probably be a smaller number, but details are vague at this point.

He said they’ve conducted a series of community outreach meetings and gotten feedback from area residents.

“The community expressed interest in open space, that’s why we proposed 16 units per acre,” he said. “That was the primary motivation for that proposal.”

The Lolo Community Council sent a letter of support for the project to Missoula County but expressed concern over future water and sewer capacity and the future cost burden on Lolo residents for upgraded infrastructure required to handle more people.

Treadwell said that the wastewater treatment plant in Lolo is nearing capacity. Members of the planning board agreed that water and sewer capacity are issues that need to be resolved before any high-density developments can occur.

“We don’t have any specific development plans right now, but we’re looking more into utility availability as we move forward,” Treadwell said.

Dori Gilels, a member of the planning board, said she hopes that the developers consider building units that will be affordable to people making local wages.

“I would encourage the consideration of whether there may be the possibility to look at pricing for these units in such a way that some can subsidize others as more attainable for those who are struggling to be able to achieve that kind of housing,” she said.

Essentially, she was advocating for the market-rate units to be priced higher so that the developers can price a few others at lower rates.

Other community desires were preserving flora and fauna and preserving some of the existing buildings.

Treadwell said the developers are amenable to both suggestions.

“There’s two or three buildings in the center they’re looking to preserve and repurpose,” he said.

Josh Schroeder, a member of the board, said the commercial areas could also include housing.

“It would be fantastic to have some kind of mixed use development with a diversity of housing right in the center of Lolo,” he said. “I saw some of the public comment. They’re right on. There really isn’t a lot of kind of destination locations to go out and get a bite to eat that’s walkable. You have the Lolo Steakhouse, fantastic, the distillery there, and the brewery. If you could bookend more of a dense mixed-use type of development it could add a lot to the community.”