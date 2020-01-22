A new Veterans Affairs clinic in Missoula will create 110 new full-time jobs in the city over the long term along with bringing in tens of millions of new dollars to the economy.
That’s according to developer Chad Suitonu of Juliet Development, who gave an update on the plans for the new clinic at the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual update, called State of Missoula, at the Doubletree Hotel on Wednesday.
Because the clinic is being paid for by federal dollars, a good portion of its $31 million total cost will be pumped into the economy here from the federal treasury.
“This is out-of-state, out-of-city money coming into Missoula, and the majority is going to stay in Missoula,” he said.
Suitonu noted that local contractors like plumbers, glass workers, painters, steel workers, heating/cooling technicians, concrete finishers and a whole litany of other professionals will reap the benefit of the project. Then, they’ll spend their paychecks at local restaurants and retailers along with paying local taxes that benefit teachers and cops.
“This is going to be a beautiful, Class A building,” he said. “Lots of glass, lots of stone, lots of brick. We’ll have a healing garden. It’s just going to be a great Class A facility.”
It's expected to be open by mid-2022.
At 62,000 square feet, the new facility on West Broadway near the airport will be about three times the size of the existing facility, which is located in the Palmer business plaza.
The clinic will feature services like a pharmacy, women’s health, sleep therapy, radiology, physical therapy and lab work.
“It’s going to be a very nice facility, very bright and open,” Suitonu said. “We’re building this facility for the veterans that serve our country. Our state and country and union wouldn’t be where it is without the military, so we owe it to our service members.”
The theme of this year’s address was “collaboration,” and the panel included members of the community talking about various ways public and private entities have come together over the last year to find solutions to Missoula’s most vexing problems.
For example, Mark Roberts of the Missoula Early Learning Center and Todd Schaper of Cushing Terrell re-capped how they and others, working with the Chamber, found a way to repurpose the vacant Cold Springs school to transform it into a daycare that will serve 192 kids.
Steve Clawson, of NorthWestern Energy, talked about how they worked with a number of community organizations, including nonprofits, on a project to install solar panels at Missoula County Public Schools facilities. Michael Peery, of the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, said officials in Helena have noticed how forward-thinking the Missoula Chamber has been in terms of collaborating with other industries and organizations, and he pointed to the Chamber’s work in advocating for “career pathways” for people without college degrees to find good-paying jobs.
Ryan Salisbury, a planner with WGM Group, noted that Missoula is expected to see an increase of 20,000 people in the next 10 years, meaning 9,000 new homes will be needed. He lauded the fact that different organizations came together to advocate for a federal BUILD grant to help plan for growth in the Mullan/Reserve area. Last year, the city and the county were awarded $13 million to help with those efforts.
Mike Markovich, the vice president of community relations for Summit Beverage, also sent in a video update on his company’s plans for building a 100,000-square-foot new facility on West Broadway, near the new VA clinic. They hope to break ground in the spring of 2020. Currently, the company is located next to Costco. Both facilities were trying to expand, so Costco purchased the current Summit facility.
“This will allow us to grow, and it will allow Costco to grow,” Markovich explained. “From what I understand, it will allow Costco to grow the footprint of the store and allow them to have multiple additional points of entry.”