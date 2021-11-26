Developer of Missoulian building apologizes for 'heinous' comments

A Utah-based real estate developer is apologizing and calling his actions "immature and childish" after sending severely offensive messages on social media to multiple people in Missoula.

Aaron Wagner spoke to the Missoulian on Friday, saying he's "had better days."

Two days earlier, he and his brother Jadon Wagner and business partner Cole Bergquist announced that they’ve purchased the Missoulian newspaper building at 500 S. Higgins and have plans for an enormous $100 million commercial redevelopment project on the site.

Higgins Riverfront 1 A conceptual design of what the Higgins Riverfront development might look like. The site is currently occupied by the Missoulian building.

A video posted on Instagram showed conceptual renderings for what they’d like to build. Called the Higgins Riverfront, it would include multi-story housing development with retail spaces on the ground floor and a plaza area overlooking the Clark Fork River.

The video received positive comments but also a storm of criticism immediately after it was posted. Many commenters claimed it would exacerbate the affordable housing crisis and change the character of the town.

Missoula has been enduring an affordable housing crisis for many years, and gentrification and new development always elicit strong opinions.

Wagner's response to the online criticism was to lash out with vile and hateful comments.

“I just want to apologize to all the people I offended,” Wagner said. “I was immature and childish in some of my responses. I know better and should have been sensitive to the concerns of the locals.”

However, as is common on social media, some commenters harshly attacked the project. One commenter with the username roxann_no-e posted, “Locals hate you, bro. You’re ruining Missoula.”

Other commenters took offense to other posts Wagner has made on his Instagram account, including a black screen with the words “Do Not Comply,” a reference to Wagner’s stance against vaccine mandates.

"We posted some videos on Instagram and immediately got met with pretty angry folks," Wagner said. "Locals pretty much said we were gentrifying Missoula and they didn't want us here and we needed to take our development and money and everything back to where we came from."

Wagner responded to scores of commenters angrily. In one response, he wrote, “Land abduction (with crying tears emojis). I paid $10mm for the land …More than your life and soul is worth … so here’s a little tip … f--- off and get a life (with a middle finger emoji).”

The f--- was spelled out.

In one response about vaccinations, he used the words “fu----g tards, Gawd you losers will always lose.”

In another response, he said “get a job you he/she.”

In yet another response, he wrote, “Look you little pre pubescent dunk, you don’t know s--- about economics or taxes or how to solve homelessness or a housing crisis. So leave that to the professionals like me, stop whining and go back to your parents basement and eat your cheetohs and play Fortnite. Us grownups have to actually fix real problems.”

He told another local farmer in a private message, shared with the Missoulian, that the "first order of biz ... put dinks like you out of biz!"

Wagner acknowledged that his comments were "heinous" and said he doesn't believe he deserves to be forgiven by Missoulians.

"I don't expect them to," he said. "That would be unreasonable. All I can do is offer up sincere apologies. Not to make excuses, but when you get 20-plus death threats, and people threatening your wife and children and threatening to rape your young daughters, it's easy to trigger you."

Still, he said, he's an adult and a professional and should have acted accordingly.

Wagner provided the Missoulian with dozens of screenshots of people who were criticizing his project and sending him threats.

Some commenters made sexual references to his wife and daughters, and several others made references to Wagner being shot if he was spotted in Missoula. There were also vague death threats.

“Watch out for some vigilante justice you f---,” one commenter wrote.

“We all hope you burn in hell you piece of s---,” another wrote.

Wagner wanted to reiterate that nothing anyone said to him should have elicited the responses he wrote.

"I'm not making excuses though, I should have taken the high road," he said.

Wagner said he is on vacation with his family and had “a few too many margaritas” before he posted some responses.

"I woke up this morning reading some of the stuff I said, and I thought 'what an asshole'," Wagner said. "I felt really bad. A lot of those people were pretty young. Regardless, it was just immature and just stupid for me to say."

He said that the vile things people said to him were no excuse for his responses.

“People will say my apology is unauthentic because a narrative of me has already been portrayed as a villain, and I’m responsible and culpable for confirming that by my actions,” Wagner said. “I’m hopeful that the people of Missoula will first accept my sincere apology, but mostly do not allow my actions to in any way represent the cool, calm and collected person that Cole (Bergquist) is. Cole is a good man and cares for the people here.”

Wagner said he's sorry his actions have caused a "backlash" that Bergquist will feel as well.

He noted that Bergquist played quarterback, which requires a certain level of calm.

“I’m a middle linebacker, which sometimes is a bull in a china shop and gets a little out of control,” he said. “But that’s not the best way to engage people."

Wagner hopes people realize that the designs for the new project are not set in stone, and the development team hopes to seek input for the project, he said.

"The outrage this community feels toward our development is definitely unwarranted," he said. "There will be plenty of opportunities for the public and the locals to provide feedback about design and function."

They are aware of the affordable housing issues here and are empathetic to those concerns, he said.

"Through extensive modeling and financial pro formas, we are confident that our project and projects will do far more to help the city to overcome these housing issues (and) parking issues," he said, "and at the same time bring a welcomed vibrancy while maintaining the amazing sense of what local Missoulians love about their city."

Wagner has only visited Missoula a handful of times, he said, adding he's going to take a "back seat" on the project and let Bergquist take the lead on the project from now on.

"My partner Cole is an incredible person," Wagner said. "He has been a staple of the Missoula community for many years. He cares about the community deeply, he knows the people, he is one of them. He will do all that he can to listen to productive and constructive feedback from the people."

Wagner is an immigrant from Canada who spent time in his youth living in trailers without running water, he said. He "believes strongly in capitalism" and is against government mandates.

"I love everyone," he said. "I was being an asshole and childish and immature, but I'm not transphobic or racist and I don't condone any of that."

Wagner noted that private developments like the Higgins Riverfront provide much of the tax revenue that municipal governments like Missoula use to build affordable housing. The project will have 200 spots of underground parking and will provide scores of jobs. It will also have retail spots for people to start their own businesses.

"We're trying to solve a lot of community issues," he said. "I didn't articulate that. I had a bad day and I deserve what I've received out of this and learned my lesson."

