With an affordable housing crisis in full swing and a building boom taking place in west Missoula, a developer is proposing to build 163 new homes using a new expedited review process.

Called the Sxʷtpqyen neighborhood, the area north of Mullan Road has seen explosive housing growth in the past few years.

Miramonte Homes, an Arizona-based company, wants to build a subdivision on a 17-acre piece of vacant land on either side of Mary Jane Boulevard, just north of O’Leary Street. It would include 42 single-family detached homes and 121 multifamily units.

Montana law allows for an expedited review process for subdivisions that are within city limits and meet certain requirements, such as compliance with zoning, design standards and other subdivision regulations.

“This will be the first expedited review process proposed in Missoula County,” explained Tamara Ross, a civil designer and planning technician with IMEG Corp. in Missoula, the company hired by Miramonte.

Joe Dehnert, a land-use planner with IMEG, said the developers are required to donate 3.2 acres of the property to the city for a new park.

“The city will take ownership and responsibility for it,” he said, noting it could have some sort of active recreation component like a pickleball court.

Dehnert said the proposal got support from people who attended a presentation about the project.

“It was one of the most well-received neighborhood meetings we’ve been a part of,” he said, adding commenters really liked the fact that the single-family homes will be located on the periphery of the property to act as a buffer to the more dense housing in the middle along Mary Jane Boulevard.

The multifamily housing will be “row homes” with parking garages on the ground floor under the living space.

Miramonte Homes is in the final stages of constructing 146 loft-style homes a little farther to the north, near West Broadway.

“The developer does have experience developing homes around Missoula,” Dehnert said. “The developer is planning for these to be for rent or for lease.”

The underlying zoning district would have enabled them to build a “whole lot more” units than they’re proposing, Dehnert noted.

“This isn’t development happening on the fringe in green space,” Dehnert said. “It’s not brownfield. This was an area slotted for expansion and served by municipal services.”

Dehnert said the project could go before the Missoula City Council as soon as this fall.

“There is a wide range of timelines associated with major subdivisions,” he said. “We’re not proposing any variances. We are served by municipal sewer and water in the city, so we’re qualified for expedited review.”

He said the buildout could start as soon as 2025 or 2026.

There are other large housing projects in the works for the area as well. Dehnert said that another developer is planning a separate project south of O’Leary Street and east of Mary Jane Boulevard. O’Leary Street will be improved, he noted.

Another 33-unit townhome unit is planned by local developer Hoyt Homes just north of Miramonte’s project.

Called Hellgate Village West, the development would occur on a 2.97-acre parcel and would be served by city sewer and water. It was approved by the City Council this week.

Madson Matthias, an associate planner for the city, said that Hellgate Village East, which is 43 units, is already under construction. Instead of donating the required parkland, the developers instead chose to give cash to the Parks and Recreation Department.

“We’re excited to see the second half of this project moving forward,” said Kate Dinsmore with WGM Group. “The east side is already under construction and we’re now implementing the west side.”

The project is a Townhome Exemption Development.

“This is probably the last (Townhome Exemption Development) conditional use you’ll be seeing,” Matthias said. “TEDs were supposed to help with the affordable housing issues that we’re seeing and to increase density. And seeing everything go through a conditional use process has been lengthy. This has been five years to get the 33 units in addition to the ones they already have.”

City Council member Mike Nugent acknowledged that the process has been lengthy in getting the housing units approved.

“It was a tool the (Legislature) made several sessions ago to, in theory, make things more efficient and there’s a whole lot of reasons why maybe it didn’t work,” he said.

The Miramonte Homes project will be listed on the engagemissoula.com website for public review.