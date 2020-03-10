Developer plans $120M, 960-unit complex

He said the rentals would be one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments at market rates, ranging from $850 to $1,000 for a one-bedroom and $1,000 to $1,100 for a two-bedroom.

Ault told the Grant Creek residents that building a parking structure instead of asphalt parking would cost about $35,000 per parking spot, which means that two spaces would cost about the same as building one apartment, so it’s not financially feasible.

As for easing traffic congestion, the Montana Department of Transportation plans to improve the southbound lane near I-90 this summer, according to Lindler.

Ault had a traffic study completed by Abelin Traffic Services, which found that the first two phases of the project would account for an 18% and 35% increase in traffic volumes on Grant Creek Road. The study found the development would not create any new roadway capacity problems as long as the improvements are made to Grant Creek Road near I-90, including the addition of a southbound lane.

Kevin Davis, a member of the neighborhood council, said he and a few others have serious concerns about the increased traffic.