Developer submits rezone application for Missoulian building

A developer has submitted a rezoning application for the Missoulian newspaper building at 500 S. Higgins and the surrounding property owned by Lee Enterprises.
No building designs have been submitted and the developer has not provided any specific details about what the plans are for the site.
However, the application states that “the proposed zoning would allow for the opportunity to construct high density residential and high density commercial, which would ultimately bring life back to the street and create a walkable attraction along the Hip Strip.”
The building was listed for sale in August of 2020 for $8.58 million and is under contract to a buyer who remains anonymous.
The Missoulian newspaper will continue to operate in Missoula and will relocate to another building in late 2021 if the deal goes through.
The Missoulian property is zoned only for newspaper publishing. The developer wants a new zoning that would allow a maximum height of 125 feet and a maximum density of 43 dwelling units per acre.
Jaime Erbacher, a land planner with WGM Group in Missoula, represents the proposed buyer and submitted the rezone application.
“The Missoulian rezoning request is pretty straightforward,” she explained in an email. “Currently, the property is zoned Missoulian PUD and only allows the Missoulian as a permitted use. The request is to rezone the property south of the irrigation canal to C1-4 with a Design Excellence Overlay. This zone mirrors the existing zoning along the Hip Strip and is the least intensive zone recommended by the City of Missoula Growth Policy."
The developers are proposing an OP1 open space district zoning for the green space north of the irrigation canal. That zoning only allows park, recreation, utilities and agricultural uses.
The rezoning will “encourage development and promote growth” by allowing the demolition of the current building, according to Erbacher.
“The zoning has the ability to convert the Hip Strip from a stop to a destination by providing parking and additional commercial development,” she wrote in the application. “A residential development within a mixed-use building strengthens the retail component and identity of the Hip Strip as a neighborhood. This site will create the final pillar of downtown."
"What was once a dark corner of the neighborhood can be lit up with activity,” she concluded.
The developers plan to seek public input on what kind of development they would build.
“As you can see this site has a great potential to add to the vibrancy of the Hip Strip and create additional housing stock,” Erbacher wrote in the application. “Rather than finalizing a design at this time, the applicant is interested in talking with the community through a series of charrettes. Some of the charrettes may take place before the zoning is finalized, and some may take place after the zoning process is completed.”
The rezone would require parking to be on site so that surrounding neighborhoods wouldn’t absorb “overflow” parking from any new development, Erbacher said.
She pointed out that the area north of the irrigation canal next to the Clark Fork River, currently an open green space, would be preserved.
“The proposed OP1 district north of the irrigation canal will allow a natural open space buffer to the river for the public to enjoy,” she wrote in the application. “This will also protect the natural environment that exists along this stretch of the river bank.”
Erbacher said it’s important to note that the same zoning the developer is requesting, C1-4, already exists along the Hip Strip and is recommended by Missoula’s Growth Policy.
“The Downtown Master Plan envisioned a redevelopment of this site, along with the Hip Strip,” she said. “This design increased the height and intensity of uses along the Hip Strip. The goals of the Downtown Master Plan and the Growth Policy cannot be gained if this site is not rezoned.”
The area surrounding the Missoulian is undergoing some major redevelopment. A development team led by real estate agent and former UM quarterback Cole Bergquist is in the midst of a project to build a 48-unit high-end condo building called The Reed on South Fourth Street just down the block from the Missoulian.
Bergquist declined to comment when asked if he is involved in the Missoulian site.
Erbacher declined to name the proposed buyer of the Missoulian property.
The zoning would have to be approved by the Missoula City Council.
According to city planning supervisor Dave DeGrandpre, the tentative schedule is to have a public hearing before the Missoula Consolidated Planning Board on Sept. 7. Then, the city council would hold a public hearing on the issue on Sept. 27. After that, the council’s land use and planning committee would discuss the matter on Sept. 29 before the entire council would hold a final vote on Oct. 4.
DeGrandpre said he’s been told that the developer was “hoping for a more accelerated schedule.”
Jim Strauss, the publisher of the Missoulian, said the sale of the building is expected to close in the early fall.
"We know that the rezoning process will take some time," Strauss said. "The Missoulian will be moving to a new location in mid to late fall. A lot of customers have been asking me about that and I want to stress that we want to move to a new location with easy access."
Strauss said the Missoulian gets a lot of foot traffic, so the new location will accommodate that.
"We already have a potential location in mind and are working with the owners on a proposal and hope to be moving to that site in the fall," Strauss said.
Strauss also noted that the Missoulian wasn't initially interested in selling its current location.
"But this prime location in downtown generated a huge amount on interest, and in response to that high level of interest we decided to put the building on the market," he said. "We love the location, but we think that opening this prime piece of land up to new development proposals will be good for Missoula."