Developer submits rezone application for Missoulian building

Bergquist declined to comment when asked if he is involved in the Missoulian site.

Erbacher declined to name the proposed buyer of the Missoulian property.

The zoning would have to be approved by the Missoula City Council.

According to city planning supervisor Dave DeGrandpre, the tentative schedule is to have a public hearing before the Missoula Consolidated Planning Board on Sept. 7. Then, the city council would hold a public hearing on the issue on Sept. 27. After that, the council’s land use and planning committee would discuss the matter on Sept. 29 before the entire council would hold a final vote on Oct. 4.

DeGrandpre said he’s been told that the developer was “hoping for a more accelerated schedule.”

Jim Strauss, the publisher of the Missoulian, said the sale of the building is expected to close in the early fall.

"We know that the rezoning process will take some time," Strauss said. "The Missoulian will be moving to a new location in mid to late fall. A lot of customers have been asking me about that and I want to stress that we want to move to a new location with easy access."

Strauss said the Missoulian gets a lot of foot traffic, so the new location will accommodate that.