Developer unveils plans for housing, retail and open park space at former Missoulian site

Developer Cole Bergquist and his team have laid out a vision for what they hope to build at the site of the former Missoulian building at 500 S. Higgins Ave.

Plans for the proposed "Higgins Waterfront" are in the early stages, but a website for the project envisions 80-90 apartments, 80-90 condos, six townhouses, 40-70 unspecified smaller-style housing units, 250-350 parking spots in an underground structure, a waterfront park, ground-floor commercial spaces, a plaza throughout the development and a terrace.

“Higgins Waterfront is a proposed new mixed-use development designed to activate the area with apartments, residential condos, retail, office, restaurants and an underground parking structure,” Bergquist’s development team wrote in flyers mailed to the 1,000 closest neighbors around the project on Monday.

Bergquist said that there will be four months of public input process, noting that “he understands the sensitivity around redeveloping this special site and values community involvement.”

"Public opinion, public input is going to make this project better," Bergquist said on Monday. "It's going to make it better for me as the developer, our partners, our investors and Missoula residents. So this is the time to speak up to tell us what they'd like to see there."

His website, HigginsWaterfront.com, includes a form for submitting comments. An open house for neighbors to meet with the design team is scheduled for Sept. 27.

After a year of architecture, engineering, bidding and permitting, construction could start in perhaps October of 2023. That process might take two years.

Bergquist said they’ve made presentations to and had discussions with city staff, the Downtown Missoula Partnership and the Downtown Master Plan Implementation Team. He said they also look forward to talking with the Hip Strip Society and will be following the city’s design excellence guidelines.

The current zoning allows for 125 feet of height, and initial concepts have four separate buildings with varying heights, although no plans have been finalized.

In Building A, called “The Archie,” there would be 80-90 apartments over commercial space. The apartments would range from one to three bedrooms.

In Building B, called “The Belle,” there would be 80-90 condos, also all ranging from one to three bedrooms.

In Building C, called “The Cam,” there would be 40-70 more housing units, which Bergquist said might be smaller types of units, over commercial space. And finally, Building D would be six three-bedroom townhouses. A public plaza would connect South Fourth Street West to the proposed riverfront park next to the Kim Williams Trail. They are taking suggestions for what to do with the park, from a beach volleyball court to just a place to sit and watch the river.

Bergquist said the project will benefit the public by “creating public open space, igniting the east side of the Hip Strip,” providing much-needed housing for Missoula that will be within walking distance to most services, which will reduce vehicle trips.”

He said the project fits in with the Missoula Downtown Master Plan, a document created with lots of public input that calls for the Missoulian building to become a “tower for riverfront dining and residential on the river” and calls for the site to be home to “new mixed-use buildings with residential above retail and cafes on former surface parking lots.”

The project will incorporate several environmentally-friendly practices, Bergquist explained.

For example, they’re currently considering using mass timber for the structure of a relatively significant portion of the building. They’ll also utilize energy-efficiency measures.

Bergquist lived in Missoula for 15 years and was a student athlete at the University of Montana. He and his business partners are also in the midst of constructing The Reed, an upscale housing project with eight attached, permanently affordable units of housing nearby.

"The main reason I took on this project is because I believe in the vision that my team has for it," Bergquist explained. "And I believe that my team and I have an insight that a lot of other people don't have just because of everything I've gone through on The Reed."

He noted that buying the property, getting all the entitlements, meeting with stakeholders and City Council members and interviewing engineers and architects helped him learn a lot.

"And throughout the public comment process, we were exposed to tons of comments, both positive and negative," he said. "There's value to every type of public comment."

He said there's already a waitlist of people interested in retail spaces or residential units at Higgins Waterfront. There could be a river-facing restaurant site or other types of cafes or stores facing the Hip Strip.

"At The Reed, we were hamstrung by the fact that it's zoned residential. We didn't have the flexibility of putting in a small local coffee shop or retail," he noted. "With the Missoulian site, we have a lot more flexibility of what we want to put there."

Bergquist said he's long been interested in the site.

"I lived in Missoula for so long," he said. "As a young professional, I crossed that Higgins Bridge thousands of times and stared at this site. I floated down the Clark Fork River, I stand-up paddleboarded underneath the bridge. I realize how special that site is, just like anyone who lives in Missoula knows. When the opportunity came up, I couldn't pass it up."

He said during the process to develop The Reed, he realized the value of public input.

"I had the foresight when I was starting at The Reed to take the time to talk to every person that contacted us, whether I thought they were an interested buyer or a tire-kicker or a local who wanted to express an opinion," Bergquist said. "My team would take the time to take notes or I would have conversations with people."

From that, he realized that it's much better to get the community involved.

"We learned that Missoula really cares about new development," he said. "Really, that site is a sacred area to Missoula. It's hard to understand how sacred it is until you've been through everything that we've been through."

In November of 2021, a business partner of Bergquist's, Aaron Wagner, apologized after making obscene comments on social media to critics of the project.

Bergquist said he and his team are fully aware of "how sensitive Missoula is to any sort of redevelopment in the area."

He noted that he expects people to vent their frustrations about gentrification and escalating housing prices.

"I totally understand where they're coming from," he said. "The thing about this site is that we are just adding to the housing supply. We're not getting rid of any houses or updating them or remodeling. We're just straight up adding to the housing supply."

No prices are listed yet, but Bergquist said they'll have a "wide swath of different housing opportunities on the site."

"From full ownership to rentals, and we're even going to try a different concept on one of the buildings," he said. "They'll be smaller units for rent for a more affordable price than some of the other units."

The Missoulian newspaper moved its offices to the corner of West Broadway and Palmer Street earlier this year.