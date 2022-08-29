Developer withdraws plans for 455 units in Columbia Falls

A development saga that could have increased Columbia Falls’ population by as much as 25% has concluded with the withdrawal of the application for the project.

Earlier this month, developer James Barnett pulled plans for a zoning map amendment and planned-unit development that would have created 455 housing units on 49 acres of River Road, south of U.S. Highway 2 and east of the Flathead River Bridge. A review meeting of the project set for Monday night has been canceled.

Barnett previously proposed the Mountain Gateway development at the base of Big Mountain Road in Whitefish, which generated outspoken opposition from some community members.

A similar outpouring of resistance hampered Barnett’s attempt to develop in Columbia Falls. Approximately 300 people turned out to a Planning Board meeting Aug. 9, and only two of those attendees spoke in favor of the project. One of the supporters was a representative for the developer.

At the meeting, which lasted almost six hours, Former Columbia Falls Mayor Gary Hall dubbed the request “the worst proposal ever presented in this community.”

Community members opposed the proposal for a range of reasons, including traffic, population growth, public safety and changes to the character of the neighborhood.

Among the controversial elements of the proposal was a height variance request that would have allowed for 45-foot-tall buildings instead of the current height allowance of 35 feet. The developer asked for the variance in order to create angled roofs.

Another sticking point regarding River Highlands was the developer’s plan to consider boring under the Flathead River to provide utility services to the complex. The developer offered affixing utility lines to the Flathead River Bridge as an alternative, but city staff preferred the under-the-river method.

Opponents of the project, including Upper Flathead Neighborhood Association President Shirley Folkwein, worried the lines underneath the river might rupture and imperil the river and its wildlife.

Barnett’s representative, Mike Brodie with WGM Group, assured the hundreds of meeting attendees on Aug. 9: “This is not a small undertaking to do this but it is done with extreme care and extreme amount of design and consideration for the materials, consideration for quality control in construction.”

Brodie also emphasized the benefit of providing housing in the community, including one acre of community land-trust homes. In a community land trust, the trust owns the land underneath the homes, significantly reducing the cost of homeownership. Homes in the Northwest Montana Community Land Trust sell for under $200,000 in Kalispell, according to Kim Morisaki, the lone public commenter who spoke in support of River Highlands on Aug. 9.

Brodie also cited the Columbia Falls Growth Policy, which indicates the city will need 300 new housing units by 2025 and another 336 by 2030.

Brodie argued the proposal, “supports your growth and potentially revitalization of your industrial park and bringing new jobs and continuing to grow the economy of Columbia Falls.”

The scant support for the project was ultimately overwhelmed by the abundant opposition to the development. The Planning Board unanimously voted against Barnett’s request, and River Highlands was removed from the agenda for a special city meeting scheduled for Aug. 29.