Developers announce plans for events center, hotel, housing and retail in downtown Missoula

A massive redevelopment project in downtown Missoula keeps dying and then coming back to life, but it appears that there’s a serious new effort at resuscitating those plans.

A team of real estate developers announced Thursday that they’re looking at starting construction sometime in the summer or fall of 2023 at the Riverfront Triangle, a long-vacant prime piece of land just west of Orange Street overlooking the Clark Fork River.

Dean Bosacki and Sadek Darwiche of Capital V Partners told the Missoula Redevelopment Agency's board on Thursday that they’re planning on “transforming Missoula’s downtown core by creating a vibrant, community-minded hub of activity that enhances Missoula’s economic opportunities, cultural experiences and provides much-needed housing options, parking and exciting retail concepts for the community at large.”

They said their objective is not to disrupt past plans for the site, meaning they’re planning to build a hotel, an events center, parking structures, commercial buildings and retail spots.

“This will be an economic flywheel, providing tons of opportunities and tax revenue to the city as well as a culturally-minded experience that also provides much, much-needed housing opportunities to families of all income levels,” Bosacki said.

The two men didn’t provide any conceptual renderings or specific details on what exactly the project will entail, but they did say they’ve got an established base of investors on board and have been talking to regional banks that are excited to work with them.

Bosacki and Darwiche, who were speaking on a conference call from Wyoming, said they’ve completed over $2 billion worth of projects and developments. They said they specialize in mountain towns and rural development.

“Tough projects in tough environments is something we’ve built a reputation on,” Bosacki said. “It’s no surprise to anybody here that the Riverfront Triangle has been a challenging property for a variety of reasons. You know, a pandemic is not the easiest thing to develop around, but for other reasons as well. It’s been a challenging property and I think this project is a perfect marriage of our ability to take on the tough projects and get this project done.”

Before the pandemic, local restaurant and music venue owner Nick Checota and his wife had announced plans to build a $100-million civic events complex on the site, including luxury condos, restaurants and a public plaza, but had to cancel once COVID hit. Before that, a local team called Hotel Fox Partners had planned a similar development, but they also backed off.

“There has been a lot of work and a lot of time and a lot of energy that has already gone into this project,” Darwiche said. “It’s not our intention to just wipe the slate clean and sort of disregard all the energy that has gone in there, but we believe that the best path forward is to make minimal changes to this project.”

However, they said they’re looking at making some minor changes to the form and function of the site, including separating bike and pedestrian traffic from car traffic.

“Overall, the project is going to have the same programming of hotel, event center, parking, residential and office and retail,” Bosacki said. “We’re just going to see how we can enhance upon those ideas that have already existed.”

Darwiche said he’s been following the Riverfront Triangle plans for many years.

“And when the opportunity arose to have a look at this, I was very excited,” he said. “We’ve spent the past several months really, really digging into the due diligence, meeting with the various partners, trying to understand the main components. And at the end of the day, we’ve gained a real comfort with what are sort of the hurdles and what are the areas we need to work on.”

He noted that the construction would take several years.

“This is not a 12-month sort of project,” he said.

The duo noted they’ve been having many meetings with city staff and other businesses and organizations in town and are excited to announce their retail partners in the near future.

“We can move this forward on an expedited timeline,” Bosacki said. “There certainly are headwinds in this industry. There’s certainly headwinds in getting contractors to talk about timelines. Bu the nice thing about this project is it’s been on everybody’s radar for so long that when you do talk to them about it, they’re pretty willing to shift other things aside and make it a priority as well.”

“So we feel pretty good about trying to be in construction in quarter two or quarter three of next year.”

The duo did not provide any specifics on projects they’ve completed in the past but said they would send a portfolio to the board. A search for a website for Capital V Partners did not turn up any results. Darwiche is a hotel owner in Jackson, Wyoming, and has been involved in at least one workforce housing project there.

Both said that their approach to doing business includes a commitment to “social responsibility, authenticity and innovation.” They said they plan to incorporate many environmentally-sustainable technologies in their construction design. They also said they want to be sensitive to local community needs, cultures and nuances. They aim to “improve lifestyle in a safe, affordable and conscientious manner.”

Melanie Brock, a Missoula Redevelopment Agency board member, wanted to know more about the housing component.

“It’s our intent and our hope that there’ll be a variety of housing types and styles,” Darwiche said. “And so when you talk about various types of housing we hope to see, the word that we use is workforce housing as well as sort of free-market housing and other types of housing.”

He said, at the end of the day, they’re looking to have a “vibrant community.”

“It’s not our intent to just have, you know, people own units in a development where the lights are out nine months out of the year,” he said. “You want to have activity and you want to have a variety of cultural attributes and you want to have people experiencing this from all different types and walks of life.”

He said it’s too early to say how many units of housing they’ll build. He did say that they’ll be the operators of the site, rather than turning it over to a third-party management firm. They believe they have the right team internally to manage the hotel, but they’ll also need to hire a facilities management team, he added.

Board president Karl Englund said the city has been trying to redevelop the site for 30 years. The site lies within an Urban Renewal District, so developers are eligible for Tax Increment Financing.

“This project enhances the riverfront trail system, into which we have put so many resources for so many years,” Englund said. “It provides opportunity for new retail businesses. It provides parking. Housing is an issue and we see here the opportunity to develop a significant number of new residential units…across a variety of incomes. And also those in those units will be located in close proximity to the downtown, which is how you maintain the viability of downtown into which we have put so many resources.”

Also, he said, Missoula getting a new performance space and convention center will help local businesses.

Earlier this year, local fast-growing tech company OnX said it has a verbal, nonbinding agreement to occupy an office at the site.

Englund noted that any TIF funds will be used to make sorely-needed public infrastructure upgrades to the area and the entire project will eventually mean a drastic increase in tax revenue for the city and public schools.

Bosacki said there will be plenty of times to answer more questions and dive deeper with community members who want more information. He said so far, he’s been impressed with how excited people have been.

“It’s great to get this kind of reaction from people that this project clearly means so much to the city,” he said. “It has been such a thorn in the side for so long. Man, it would be such a personally gratifying experience to see this done and bring this to live in such a deserving city.”

