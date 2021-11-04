Developers apply for permits to begin Riverfront Triangle project demolition

It looks like momentum is building toward a long-anticipated development at the Riverfront Triangle, a vacant piece of land that occupies a prime spot in downtown Missoula next to the Clark Fork River.

It now appears that developers are planning a mixed-used residential and commercial building with an underground parking garage.

A 2-acre chunk of the property is city-owned, but another 5-acre chunk is owned by a team of Missoula developers called Riverfront Triangle Partners.

Those developers on Thursday were granted county permits necessary to demolish the aging structures on the site in order to prep it for new construction.

“Final site improvements (Phase 2) are currently in the very early phases of design development,” wrote county floodplain administrator Todd Klietz in a report to the county commissioners. “Site improvements are anticipated to include a single multi-story mixed residential/commercial building, an underground parking garage, a paved pedestrian path along the river and new landscaping throughout the site.”

Riverfront Triangle Partners is led by Farran Realty Partners, the team behind the massive ROAM Student Housing complex on Front Street, which includes ground-floor retail. They’ve also built large apartment complexes in Missoula.

The Riverfront Triangle property, bounded by Orange Street to the east and Front Street to the north, has sat vacant for many decades and was once the site of the Fox Theater. The city has held out on selling its portion to developers unless they have plans for a large development that would generate a lot in property taxes.

The city believed it had a viable project in 2020 as local developer Nick Checota planned a massive $100 million civic events center and condo building, but he backed off after the pandemic upended the entertainment economy.

Now it appears something else is planned, but details are scarce.

Jim McLeod of Riverfront Triangle Partners declined to comment on Thursday.

“This project is Phase 1 of the redevelopment of the Riverfront Triangle property,” Klietz explained. “Project activities include the demolition of existing infrastructure and site preparation to facilitate the construction of future facilities on the property."

This permit application seeks only approval for the Phase 1 demolition activities on the project.

"A separate future permit application will be submitted for Phase 2, which will be comprised of final site improvements," Klietz said.

The developers want to demolish three existing vacant hospital buildings, including removing the foundations and removing or abandoning all utilities. All the current buildings on the site were constructed in the 1960s.

They also want to demolish the existing parking structure, as well as the existing private surface parking area and the associated retaining walls. They want to prepare the site grading for new development by excavating, then placing compacted fill to prepare a building pad that is above floodplain elevation.

“Final designs for site improvements are anticipated to be completed during the 2021/2022 winter,” Klietz wrote. “The permit application for Phase 2 final site improvements is anticipated to include final building footprints, final grading plans and a riparian revegetation/restoration plan.”

Klietz recommended that the commissioners approve the permits, because the developers will have to improve the natural riparian areas on site in order to obtain building permits.

“The only viable alternative is no action,” Klietz said. “This alternative is not acceptable because the building structures have reached the end of their design life and cannot be rehabilitated without extreme measures. Further, the ‘no action’ alternative leaves the existing structure impacts to riparian areas in place."

He said the proposed action removes and significantly reduces riparian area impacts because all new structures will be required to comply with the current riparian setbacks required by the city.

The property’s zoning requires a 50-foot setback from the river for all new buildings. But if developers seek a variance, the city has agreed to reduce that setback to 25 feet if the applicant provides a public access easement within that 25 feet. Klietz said the applicant intends to seek that variance.

Eric Anderson of WGM Group, the land use planning firm working for Riverfront Triangle Partners, said the actual new construction on the site would be about 70 feet from the river because the streambank is so wide at that spot.

The Riverfront Triangle property sits within its own Urban Renewal District. In that area, developers are eligible for reimbursement for infrastructure upgrades and other eligible work from the Missoula Redevelopment Agency if they apply for Tax Increment Financing assistance.

County commissioners Dave Strohmaier and Juanita Vero voted to approve the permits on Thursday.

"It's been a long time coming seeing some redevelopment down there, so I hope it comes to fruition," Strohmaier said.

