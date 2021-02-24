Developers: City money made huge West Broadway project possible

Anderson said he's heard negative comments about how tax increment financing is used in Missoula.

"I think there's a misconception in the community that the (Missoula Redevelopment Agency) essentially serves as corporate welfare for developers," Anderson said. "And I think this project is a perfect example of a project that never would have happened had (the Missoula Redevelopment Agency) not participated in the deconstruction of this building."

He said it simply wouldn't have made sense for the company to pay for demolishing old buildings and infrastructure upgrades.

"There's no way we could make this pencil, and accept the risk associated with redeveloping this property unless MRA pitched in," Anderson continued. "So you hear a lot about 'corporate welfare and MRA's essentially just subsidizing the developers and putting money in the developers' pocket,' but here's a great example of where the public partners with private entities to redevelop a place that otherwise never would have been redeveloped. At least not in this way and not on this timeline."

Without MRA assistance, the building that the owners of the Oula studio are redeveloping was "probably a tear-down," Anderson said.