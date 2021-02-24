Developers: City money made huge West Broadway project possible

A 6.5-acre site near a busy intersection in Missoula is undergoing a drastic transformation in the midst of economic uncertainty nationwide.
The developers say it's only possible thanks to more than $1 million in investment of public money from the Missoula Redevelopment Agency.
As recently as 2019, the huge lot at the corner of Maple Street and West Broadway in Missoula's Westside neighborhood was home to a collection of aging buildings and longtime businesses, including a gymnastics studio and the Lighthouse Coffee shop (which has since moved nearby).
But the site was only generating about $60,000 a year in property taxes. Meanwhile, executives with local engineering, planning and surveying firm DJ&A were trying to find a new location for their expanding business.
Christopher Anderson, the president and CEO of DJ&A, said they had a bare-ground site on North Reserve that would have been easy to build on, but they wanted to be close to downtown. The property owners of the West Broadway site were looking to sell, but Anderson knew that it would be much more expensive to have to tear down the existing buildings and build the necessary infrastructure to redevelop the site.
So that's when they approached the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, because the site lies within Urban Renewal District II. Inside that district, the agency has the authority to use all new property taxes created by new projects. It's also inside the federal Opportunity Zone in Missoula, where developers can get tax incentives for building new projects.
In 2019, the agency's board approved spending $1.17 million in Tax Increment Financing to pay for deconstruction of the old buildings on the site, asbestos remediation and utility work. Earlier that year, the board approved a little more than $300,000 for public right-of-way improvements to the site. No public money went to finance the actual construction of the buildings.
Now, a new $5.8-million DJ&A office sits where there used to be just asphalt. That building alone is generating over $80,000 in property taxes each year. Nearby, a $7-million gastroenterology clinic is under construction, and it's expected to generate roughly $80,000 a year in new property taxes. And behind the DJ&A building, the owners of the popular local fitness studio Oula are planning to redevelop an aging building and turn it into a commercial complex with a juice and coffee bar, a drop-in daycare and an exercise and wellness space.
Anderson said he's heard negative comments about how tax increment financing is used in Missoula.
"I think there's a misconception in the community that the (Missoula Redevelopment Agency) essentially serves as corporate welfare for developers," Anderson said. "And I think this project is a perfect example of a project that never would have happened had (the Missoula Redevelopment Agency) not participated in the deconstruction of this building."
He said it simply wouldn't have made sense for the company to pay for demolishing old buildings and infrastructure upgrades.
"There's no way we could make this pencil, and accept the risk associated with redeveloping this property unless MRA pitched in," Anderson continued. "So you hear a lot about 'corporate welfare and MRA's essentially just subsidizing the developers and putting money in the developers' pocket,' but here's a great example of where the public partners with private entities to redevelop a place that otherwise never would have been redeveloped. At least not in this way and not on this timeline."
Without MRA assistance, the building that the owners of the Oula studio are redeveloping was "probably a tear-down," Anderson said.
"It's kind of one of those things where you have to really appreciate what's happened on this site and it was only possible because of MRA," Anderson said. "I'll tell you right now as the developers of this property, (senior planner and partner Peter Walker-Keleher) and I, we can tell you right now that this project and all of these redevelopments and all that's happening right now never would have happened without MRA. This is the way it's supposed to work. Private industry partnering with the public to bring about this type of redevelopment to areas that truly need it."
He recalled that he and his team would have abandoned plans to redevelop the site if the MRA hadn't agreed to help.
"Look at what would have happened if this old building would have just stayed here," he said. "I mean they had tenants, and the tenants were happy. And we worked hard to find other homes for those tenants. If we had just left it as is, the city's revenue stream would have been flat. Now because of Tax Increment Financing we have millions and millions of more dollars to reinvest in the community through the MRA. And eventually the city's revenue stream is going to be up here where it should be."
He noted that each project creates permanent jobs along with temporary construction jobs.
"In the process of doing that we're creating jobs, we're redeveloping an area that's hopefully going to spur more development down the road," Anderson said. "You look at this corridor and and it's ripe for redevelopment, so we're hoping this is a catalyst for future development."
The use of TIF funds means that instead of going to the landfill, an estimated 4.5 million pounds of materials will be salvaged and used by local companies such as WasteLess Works, a company that sells affordable building materials from reclaimed buildings.
The TIF funds also mean state prevailing wage jobs for construction workers with Jackson Contracting Group, the local company who won the bid to deconstruct the large buildings on site. On Monday and Tuesday this week, crews with Jackson tore down most of the old Mismo building.
"We saved gobs of material," explained Cody Frey, a project manager with Jackson Contracting Group. "That Mismo building was a huge building. We save unbelievable amounts."
Rob Lindner, who is married to Oula founder Kali Lindner, said they'll reuse literally tons of material in their new project on the site.
The goal is to use some of the old concrete from the pad of the old building and repurpose it in a patio for the new Oula studio headquarters.
"Being able to leverage materials that were already here helps reduce the costs of the next project both in terms of money, time trying to find those materials and in terms of carbon and resources that are going in," he said. "By working together we've been able to reduce the amount of resources that are coming back into this entire site."
Lindner said he's appreciative of the benefits of deconstruction and the Missoula Redevelopment Agency's role in encouraging deconstruction rather than demolition.
"While the upfront costs of additional time and dollars to the developer are seen as a barrier, the long-term positive impacts across the community far outweigh those costs," he said, describing how reusing materials is environmentally friendly and saves on construction costs.
Katie Deuel is the executive director of Home ReSource in Missoula, a nonprofit that accepts donated building materials and sells them at low cost to the community. She noted that the costs of construction materials have risen drastically in the past few years, and reusing materials is becoming an ever-more viable option for large commercial construction projects.
"Our big point is to keep the value of those materials in the community and support the economy," she said. "Sometimes people deconstruct and the materials come to us and they go out as affordable materials from us to the community. Sometimes, like in this case, they stay on site and that's actually environmentally the best outcome. It takes the least energy. It's just going right back in right there."
Annette Marchesseault, a redevelopment specialist with the MRA, said she toured the site recently and was amazed at how many different materials were being saved. This was the second-largest deconstruction project that the MRA has financed, she said, behind only the deconstruction of the historic Missoula Mercantile building downtown a few years ago.
"They were really recycling as much as possible," she said. "It was amazing to see."