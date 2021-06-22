Developers eyeing Riverfront Triangle in Missoula

Developers are still sniffing around a prime piece of nearly vacant property in downtown Missoula, according to the head of a city agency.

Ellen Buchanan, the director of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, told the agency’s board of commissioners last week that the Riverfront Triangle is attracting attention.

“The Riverfront Triangle, we continue to work with multiple developers,” she said. “One is particularly interested in the residential and office building piece of it, which the city does not own the land under.

"And a different kind of assortment of folks are interested in the three acres that the city owns that Logjam was looking at. So we’ve got some other developers who are potentially interested in doing some development there," she said.

Logjam Presents, an entertainment company in Missoula headed by local developer Nick Checota and his wife, had been planning a $100-million entertainment complex with condos, restaurants and a new plaza at the Riverfront Triangle.

In August of last year, they dropped their plans because of the pandemic.