Developers eyeing Riverfront Triangle in Missoula

Developers are still sniffing around a prime piece of nearly vacant property in downtown Missoula, according to the head of a city agency.
Ellen Buchanan, the director of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, told the agency’s board of commissioners last week that the Riverfront Triangle is attracting attention.
“The Riverfront Triangle, we continue to work with multiple developers,” she said. “One is particularly interested in the residential and office building piece of it, which the city does not own the land under.
"And a different kind of assortment of folks are interested in the three acres that the city owns that Logjam was looking at. So we’ve got some other developers who are potentially interested in doing some development there," she said.
Logjam Presents, an entertainment company in Missoula headed by local developer Nick Checota and his wife, had been planning a $100-million entertainment complex with condos, restaurants and a new plaza at the Riverfront Triangle.
In August of last year, they dropped their plans because of the pandemic.
The area, which includes an assortment of both public and private property west of Orange Street and south of Broadway next to the Clark Fork River, is mostly just empty parking lots except for a few small businesses and aging vacant buildings. The property lies within the Riverfront Triangle Urban Renewal District, and developers are eligible for reimbursement in the form of Tax Increment Financing for infrastructure upgrades and other things that benefit the public.
Buchanan didn’t provide many details, but hinted that developers might submit a funding application soon.
“Hopefully there’ll be something definitive coming to the board in the coming month or two,” she said.
At last week’s meeting, the agency’s board also approved a funding request for new apartment buildings.
Edgell Building Inc. was approved by a 5-0 vote for up to $74,469 in Tax Increment Financing for eligible infrastructure upgrades within a new housing development on Scott Street in the Northside neighborhood. Dave Edgell and his son Mark Edgell are building the third phase of the Scott Street Village. The newest addition will include 71 apartment units in three three-story buildings along with green space between two of the buildings.
“It will be a vertical neighborhood made up of different families of different income levels,” explained agency assistant director Chris Behan, who is retiring this summer. “They have made an excellent effort in trying to make this neighborhood an extension of the Northside neighborhood in terms of the design and the variety of people that are in it.”
The first two phases of the project included 30 single-family homes and 24 townhouses. In 2015, the agency contributed $518,320 in Tax Increment Financing for deconstruction of an aging factory building on the site along with an extension of water and sewer mains and a public street.
“The overall project is the first major housing development with home ownership in or near the Northside neighborhood in many years,” Behan said. “It has proven, with TIF assistance, the viability of the area for residential development.”
The Northside neighborhood is absorbing much of the city’s new housing development projects recently. Nearby, a 200-unit affordable housing project with over 500 bedrooms called The Villagio is under construction. And further south on Scott Street, the city and other agencies are cooperating on a project to build as many as 270 new housing units.
Board member Ruth Reineking noted that the most recent phase of the Edgell project is projected to cost the developers about $9 million, so a city contribution of just over $74,000 for a public sewer main and sidewalk improvements is a good investment.
“I appreciate everything Edgell Construction has done over the years to supply housing the people can afford in this neighborhood,” she said. “I think it’s worth mentioning the ratio of TIF-eligible to private investment is just over 1 to 131. That’s pretty good."
Reineking said the city's previous contribution to the first two phases allowed this third phase to be completed with less funding.
"Because we trusted Edgell would in fact complete this phase 3 and it was worth putting these investments in phase 2 and it’s worked out just the way everybody hoped it would," she said.