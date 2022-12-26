Developers have plans for Hip Strip block, home to KettleHouse's Myrtle Street Taproom

A group of developers has a long-term plan to redevelop a half block near the Hip Strip in downtown Missoula into a new mixed-use apartment and retail complex, although it's all still years in the future.

"We're adamant that we would like to keep the existing tenants," said local real estate agent and developer Jessie Eagen. "And we're still very early in the process, so nothing at all is going to change for three to four years."

The clutch of buildings is currently leased out to several longtime local businesses, including Le Petit Outre coffee shop at 129 S. 4th St. W. and KettleHouse Brewing's Myrtle Street Taphouse at 602 Myrtle Street. Other tenants include Kent Brothers Automotive, Taco Sano and GCS, a data company.

Eagen said a group of developers has been working on the project for about seven years, when it first came across his desk. Finally, they've gotten to the point where Eagen felt comfortable soliciting investors and releasing a preliminary conceptual rendering of what the development could look like. Called Waypointe, the rendering shows a six-story apartment building with ground-floor retail spots.

The existing aging buildings on the site would be razed, and underground parking might be a part of the plan.

Eagen stressed that the development team behind the project doesn't have a building permit yet and design plans could change over the next few years. They haven't been able to have discussions with all the tenants because things are so early.

"We have no idea if it will be that tall or if it will be two buildings," he said. "We're trying to add an element of affordable housing. We want to maximize the site. But it's a half a city block right off the Hip Strip, which we are over-the-top-excited about."

The conceptual rendering was created six years ago by a local architect, but Eagen said they've worked more recently on figuring out the best use for the property.

"We spent a lot of money on a third-party development analysis for this site," Eagen said. "What we have aligns perfectly with the updated Missoula Downtown Master Plan."

The Downtown Master Plan, created in 2020 with input from more than 3,000 people, indeed calls for high-density housing with ground-floor retail on that block.

Eagen said that all the tenants have leases that don't expire until about three and a half years from now, depending on the tenant.

"We've been working with Myrtle Street Taphouse and we don't want them to go," Eagen said. "When we go to build, the existing buildings would be demolished and there would be a two-year period where it would go dark for construction, but we've talked about them and their hopes that they'd have a new space and possibly add an element of food."

Tim O'Leary, who founded KettleHouse Brewing Company with his wife Suzy Rizza, is now the manager of the Myrtle Street Taphouse. He said his late mother's estate owns the taproom and has had some very preliminary discussions with the developers about possibly selling the business. Both he and Eagen declined to name the developers or the potential buyers of the property because it's so early in the process.

O'Leary said that Bill Schaff, who owns the property currently, has been great to work with.

O'Leary noted that there's lots of housing being built in the Hip Strip area, including a senior living complex a few blocks away and a large condo project being built by Cole Bergquist near the river.

"People want to live in this neighborhood," he said.

The buildings on the site were all built many decades ago and have outlived their useful life, O'Leary added, saying it wouldn't make sense to pump a bunch of money into necessary upgrades.

Like Eagen, he knows that people will probably be upset about all the changes happening in the area.

"People love this area," he said. "I get it."

Eagen noted that high-density housing and mixed-use developments near Missoula's urban core will allow people to live closer to their jobs and other amenities.

"This is my first urban redevelopment project that I'm pretty excited about," he said. "I know a lot of people don't like change, but we've had overwhelming support from the people there that we've been talking to. It's super exciting."