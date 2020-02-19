Developers plan 3-story, 440-unit storage facility on Reserve Street

A pair of Missoula developers have proposed a 52,000-square-foot, three-story storage facility on a vacant lot on the southeast corner of River Road and Reserve Street.
“Due to Missoula’s need for high-density living, there is a large demand for centralized storage in Missoula,” wrote Jay and Deborah Getz in their application for a conditional use permit.
The project would include 440 climate-controlled storage units and 3,116-square-feet of office space.
“As per the Design Excellence Program, the building will use a sustainable site design to utilize the natural accents of local nature while harnessing the power of the sun through rooftop solar panels,” they wrote. “The entire property will be landscaped, include (sic) a high-quality privacy fence, bike racks, sidewalk, a quiet mechanical security gate with limited daily access, an active video surveillance system, parking and more.”
The landscaping will incorporate native trees, shrubs, vines and perennials, according to the application.
The city estimates about 78 individual trips per day to the site.
You have free articles remaining.
“Due to this low number, impact upon the neighborhoods and roads will be low, all while providing a much needed service to Missoulians,” they said. “We believe our building will add beauty and function to the empty commercial lot located at the corner of Reserve and River Road.”
On Wednesday, the Missoula City Council’s Land Use and Planning Committee held an informational hearing on the project before a full public hearing scheduled for Monday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. during the regular City Council meeting at 140 W. Pine.
Some members of the council were concerned that the only entrance to the facility, as planned, would be a right-turn only entrance when headed eastbound on River Road. There would be no way to turn left off River Road into the facility when headed westbound, so only drivers coming off Reserve Street and turning east onto River Road would be able to get into the facility. State engineers have determined it’s not feasible to add a left turn into the facility. The site would have an exit-only on Davis Street, and city senior planner Mary McCrea said the council could request the developers put in an entrance on Davis Street.
Neighborhood resident Joe Baumgardner wrote in a letter to the city that only having access from River Road would be dangerous for people turning off of Reserve Street. He suggested that access from Davis would be great and that the area could use more storage space.
Council member Heather Harp noted that the project went through the city’s rigorous new commercial design process.
“This is the first Design Excellence Project for a storage unit, which is incredibly unique, and I applaud you for that,” she said.
The applicants are calling it “residential storage” and there’s a stipulation that they can't be lived in.
The committee took no action, but the entire City Council will vote on the project on Monday night.