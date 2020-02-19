Developers plan 3-story, 440-unit storage facility on Reserve Street

Some members of the council were concerned that the only entrance to the facility, as planned, would be a right-turn only entrance when headed eastbound on River Road. There would be no way to turn left off River Road into the facility when headed westbound, so only drivers coming off Reserve Street and turning east onto River Road would be able to get into the facility. State engineers have determined it’s not feasible to add a left turn into the facility. The site would have an exit-only on Davis Street, and city senior planner Mary McCrea said the council could request the developers put in an entrance on Davis Street.