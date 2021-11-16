Developers propose converting Missoula golf course for housing, commercial use

Missoula County's Board of Commissioners heard a proposal Monday to tear up the Larchmont Golf Course and build up to 2,000 housing units, as well as stores and restaurants.

As part of the proposal, a new golf course would be built to the south of the current course off Highway 93 as part of a land swap. The developer, Blueline Development, owns 157 acres of land south of Missoula near the Bitterroot River, where the proposed new golf course would go.

If built, the 152 acres of the Larchmont course could hold up to 2,000 mixed-use residential units, as well as commercial structures, county officials said.

WGM Group presented the proposal to the commissioners. In a letter to the county, the company said tax revenue is estimated at nearly $1.3 million per year to the county and nearly $2 million to the city.

"It will be a very long process and so please be patient with us," Emily Brock, Missoula County's director of land and economic development, said to the commissioners on Monday. "There's going to be a lot of time to weigh in on the project. As you know, Larchmont is a treasured public amenity with enormous use.

"The county is going to take a measured, thoughtful approach to any idea for developing it because once it's gone, it's gone forever. However, this is a bold proposal that could add significant housing supply to our market."

Larchmont Golf Course is situated on county-owned land and has been in operation for around 40 years. Each year, the course hosts the Montana Open, a large golf event where professionals and amateurs compete.

Missoula, however, is in the midst of a devastating housing crisis. A recent city report found the rental vacancy rate is 0.38%, down from 6% in 2019. Additionally, average rent has spiked to more than $1,100 and nearly 8,000 Missoula households making under $50,000 are paying more than 30% of their income toward housing.

The land that Blueline owns is in a floodplain and unsuitable for housing, a Missoula County news release said. Larchmont is not in a floodplain and, considering its location, is a prime candidate for redevelopment.

There could be transportation issues, as Reserve Street is already one of the busiest roads in Montana. A traffic assessment was not included in the county presentation, but the question was asked during a public comment period.

The Larchmont Advisory Board of Directors highlighted numerous concerns about the proposal in a letter to the board of commissioners.

"We strongly feel that leaving Larchmont Golf Course at its current location is the best way to meet Missoula County’s (vision) and mission to protect and enhance the well-being of the people, communities and environment of Missoula County. Thank you for your time and we strongly hope that the Board of County Commissioners reject WGM Group’s proposal to relocate Larchmont Golf Course," the letter said.

Dan Adcock, who is on the advisory board for Larchmont — but said he was speaking in a personal capacity, not for the Larchmont Board or management — said the proposal leaves little time for research and community input.

Larchmont contributes around $100,000 in revenue per year to the county, with an additional $12,000 from the Caddy Shack, a restaurant on the golf course, Adcock said.

He also said Larchmont is one of the cheapest forms of recreation for the average Missoulian, though the University of Montana's golf course, Linda Vista, is less expensive than Larchmont.

According to a report based on surveys by Bench Craft, a golf advertisement company, those who use golf courses in the United States have an annual household income of $125,000 and are "middle to high income people." Additionally, 91% of golfers are homeowners.

City data released last month — using 2019 U.S. Census data — found that 16,657 households in Missoula make less than $50,000 per year. Additionally, just 9,888 Missoula households reported making $75,000 or more per year.

"As far as the Larchmont site goes and replacing it, I don't think it's a viable option just because the work it takes and how long it takes to develop and mature a golf course ... the 45,000 people that play (the course) every year, I don't think it'd be very fair to them," Bill Gailher, who manages the golf course, said to the commissioners. "We go on and on, I say the advisory board voted and are not in favor of it, but the county and the people of the county own the property.

"The golfing community would be totally impacted."

Numerous land uses are proposed for the site. Approximately 14 acres would be community commercial/mixed use, with another 70 acres designated as medium-density residential. Additionally, 9.5 acres would be dedicated to high density residential, 19.3 acres to senior living, and around 8 acres for parks and trails.

Community Medical Center is close to the site, and there is a land designation for 8.7 acres to be used for medical purposes.

"(The proposal) provides medical expansion opportunities, supports access to health care, and creates senior housing," a letter from WGM to the county states.

Other municipalities across the United States have embarked on plans to shift golf courses to housing or other development. WGM Group provided the Missoulian with several examples, including a 112-acre project in St. Paul, Minnesota. Additionally, there is a bill in the California state legislature that would open the door for easier development of golf courses, according to a report by Golfweek.

Rep. Danny Tenenbaum, D-Missoula, has been vocal about finding solutions to affordable housing — including using land currently used by golf courses as part of a solution.

"It’s a question of priorities. On one hand, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to end our housing shortage, an opportunity that includes a major addition of permanently affordable homes for low-income families under the community land trust model," Tenenbaum said in an emailed statement to the Missoulian. "Or we can keep the parcel as a money-losing golf course, subsidized by all of us but only enjoyed by a few."

The developers initially asked for a Dec. 7 response from the county, but the decision will likely come later than that, according to county officials. The county has not budgeted for this project and will need to determine whether to dedicate staff resources.

"Right now we have big ideas, heartfelt feelings and we have no idea how much energy it's going to take to get to the problem of these questions," Brock told the commissioners. "Developing a work plan for county staff is the first step."

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

