Developers: Riverfront Triangle to up revenue, jobs

“We’ll have a world-class events center in the city of Missoula that will attract the kinds of artists we want to attract in this community,” he said. "We feel this will be a development catalyst for the entire Riverfront Triangle.”

When asked about parking and traffic, Checota noted that University of Montana Griz games often attract 25,000 visitors, and there aren't nearly that many parking spaces. He also said minor-league baseball games attract 2,000 to 3,000 people at a stadium with less than 100 parking spots.

He said the goal is for most of the parking demand for his events to occur at night, after business hours.

"The hope is that people park all over the city of Missoula, and the hope is that all the people coming to our events go to the restaurants, go to the bars, stay at the hotels, spend their money in the community, especially the ones that are coming from out of town," he said.

When asked about what happens if there's a major national economic downturn, Checota said that his company and Farran are assuming most of the risk. He also said he doesn't plan to add any more venue-type facilities to Missoula after the events center, which he's called the Drift.

