Developers seek rezone for Riverfront Triangle with tentative plans for office, residential building

In a planning board meeting last week, Nick Kaufman of WGM Group, representing the property owners, said the existing zoning is "outdated for the community vision for the area" and the rezoning would allow for mixed-use office space as shown in renderings for the site.

Kaufman said they would provide parking although they are not required to under the new zoning.

Last week, the Missoula Consolidated Planning Board voted 8-1 to recommend the approval of the rezone.

"It provides a mix of permitted residential and non-residential uses," similar to the area currently, McCafferty said Wednesday.

Mary McCrea, the city's Land Use Review planning supervisor, said Wednesday the rezone wouldn't impact other opportunities for development in the Riverfront Triangle. It's unclear what's next for the adjacent Riverfront Triangle property, which is city-owned and has been designated its own Urban Renewal District. In late August, local music venue owners Nick and Robin Checota announced they were pulling out of plans for a $100-million civic events center due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The property discussed Wednesday is the last parcel left in the Riverfront Triangle Special Zoning District, and properties adjacent to the east were already rezoned for higher density, McCafferty said.