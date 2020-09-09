Developers seek rezone for Riverfront Triangle with tentative plans for office, residential building

A new mixed-use office and residential building on West Broadway may be the first development in the Riverfront Triangle along the Clark Fork River, after the Checotas dropped plans for a $100-million civic events center on an adjacent property.
Developers are seeking to rezone property located at 601 W. Broadway to allow for increased building height for higher density, with tentative plans to build a mixed-use building that will include multi-dwelling residential housing, parking and office space, according to their proposal reviewed Wednesday by a Missoula City Council committee.
Renderings by Carl Posewitz-Architects show a tall, mixed-use building along the Clark Fork River. Kaitlin McCafferty, a city planner working on the project, said the images are preliminary and no plans have been submitted or approved yet during the Land Use and Planning Committee meeting.
Developers are requesting to rezone the property to increase the maximum height from 52 feet under the current zoning to 125 feet.
In a planning board meeting last week, Nick Kaufman of WGM Group, representing the property owners, said the existing zoning is "outdated for the community vision for the area" and the rezoning would allow for mixed-use office space as shown in renderings for the site.
Kaufman said they would provide parking although they are not required to under the new zoning.
Last week, the Missoula Consolidated Planning Board voted 8-1 to recommend the approval of the rezone.
"It provides a mix of permitted residential and non-residential uses," similar to the area currently, McCafferty said Wednesday.
Mary McCrea, the city's Land Use Review planning supervisor, said Wednesday the rezone wouldn't impact other opportunities for development in the Riverfront Triangle. It's unclear what's next for the adjacent Riverfront Triangle property, which is city-owned and has been designated its own Urban Renewal District. In late August, local music venue owners Nick and Robin Checota announced they were pulling out of plans for a $100-million civic events center due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The property discussed Wednesday is the last parcel left in the Riverfront Triangle Special Zoning District, and properties adjacent to the east were already rezoned for higher density, McCafferty said.
McCafferty said that because the property is located along the Riverfront Trail on the north bank of the Clark Fork River, city staff are recommending a development agreement for the rezone to address construction of the Riverfront Trail from east to west without interruption or detour.
Under the proposed agreement, the developer would be responsible for the cost of a minimum 10-foot-wide trail, though developers have already proposed a 15-foot-wide trail easement. The city would be responsible for the cost of upsizing the trail if deemed necessary, and for the repair, maintenance and replacement of the trail once constructed.
The committee took no action Wednesday, but the City Council will hold a public hearing on the recommended rezone Monday night.
