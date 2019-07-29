Attorneys representing a proposed South Hills townhouse project threatened Monday to sue if the Missoula City Council does not take action to approve or deny plans for the controversial project.
The attorney hired by the developers of the proposed 68-unit townhouse project known as Hillview Crossing said his clients have faced more than five months of delays due to unreasonable requests by a City Council committee tasked with approving or denying development projects.
Attorney Alan McCormick represents Territorial Landworks and developers John Guiliani and Dan Ermatinger.
Other townhouse developments have moved through approval processes faster than typical subdivisions in recent years because of post-recession deregulation enacted by the 2011 Montana Legislature, intended to increase affordable housing and financing options. This type of project is known as a Townhouse Exemption Development.
The Hillview Crossing townhouse project became more highly scrutinized due to its large size and location on a steep South Hills slope, prompting city councilors to demand proof the land was stable enough to handle the development. Councilors also wanted the developers to account for vital infrastructure like storm water management, road width and pedestrian accessibility.
While developers accommodated most requests for information, McCormick said, he contended the Planning and Land Use committee had overstepped its legal duty by requesting information that has never been requested of other previous building projects. He said the requested analysis of the land and its storm water drainage were impossible to fulfill until the project was approved and excavation was completed.
"They've never required a project to do final level geotechnical analysis, storm water design, final level anything as a condition of obtaining a permit to do this work," he said. "Nobody is going to do that work, and nobody has done that work until they find out if the council is going to approve the project. That’s just standard."
The approvals typically come with conditions that developers comply with city standards, rather than having finalized designs before approval. One reason for this, McCormick said, is the high cost of final designs, which developers would be unwilling to fund without the assurance of general project-site approval. But in this case, he said, it is simply impossible to perform the analyses demanded before the land is graded for roads and development.
The initial Hillview Crossing proposal was scrutinized by city staff as normal, and it was recommended for approval by the City Council. However, the additional scrutiny, led by Land Use and Planning chairman John DiBari, led to developers spending tens of thousands of dollars on additional site testing and analysis, McCormick said.
Not all committee members were supportive of the pre-approval scrutiny. At a meeting in March, councilors Michelle Cares, Jesse Ramos and Bryan von Lossberg said a safety net is already in place in the form of city staff members who will review the geotechnical and storm water runoff plans after the proposal receives council approval. Von Lossberg, the council president, added that the committee members don’t have the expertise to thoroughly vet the highly technical reports prior to approval.
In May, the City Council approved a temporary change to zoning ordinances for the type of large-scale townhouse developments like Hillview Crossing. The changes would make some of the demands for information being sought in the Hillview Crossing proposal a legal requirement for approval, rather than a simple request for additional information, though McCormick said he was told by the city the change would not retroactively apply to the Hillview Crossing project.
"Their hope, I think, was to force us to comply with not the ordinance they had, but the ordinance they wish they had," he said.
McCormick said the developers will be forced to use litigation if the committee continues to refuse to make a decision to approve or deny the proposal. Land Use and Planning committee chairman DiBari has refused to further consider the Hillview Crossing proposal until developers provide the information they say they cannot provide.
Councilor DiBari, who is not seeking re-election this fall, refused to comment on this story, writing in an email that "the rich public record can speak for itself."