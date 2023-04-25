A development team is moving forward with plans for a 200-unit mixed-use housing development in the Midtown area of Missoula near the Brooks corridor and it may include an income-based affordable housing component.

Last week, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board voted to allow the team for the project, called 406 Commons, to go ahead with deconstructing the existing buildings on the site while still maintaining eligibility for a future request for Tax Increment Financing.

The buildings, located at 2101 and 2105 Bow Street and 825 Kent Avenue, are the former Women’s Club and The Learning Center at Red Willow.

Details on the project are vague, but one of the developers on the project is Mike Robinson, who is currently building a large affordable senior-living project on South Sixth Street in Missoula near the Hip Strip.

If 200 units of housing are completed, it would be one of the largest single housing projects built within city limits in the last decade.

“Staff/developer discussions have included consideration of potential TIF assistance toward an income-qualified housing portion of the project, in addition to assistance with building deconstruction and improvements in the public right-of-way,” said MRA redevelopment specialist Annette Marchesseault. “However, these discussions have been put on hold until the city’s TIF Workforce Housing Working Group wraps up its work.”

Essentially, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency is trying to formulate an official policy about workforce housing related to projects that receive TIF assistance. The policy could include a requirement that certain projects include at least a small portion of income-restricted units that are priced to be attainable to people making local wages, but no details of the policy have been released.

“We’re trying to work through what is the policy around assisting workforce housing,” said MRA director Ellen Buchanan.

Robinson has hired Colin Lane of MMW Architects to help on the development. At last week’s meeting, Lane said they’d like to deconstruct the buildings within the next few months.

Missoula Redevelopment Agency board member Karl Englund then asked when they plan to have a development plan ready.

“Maybe as soon as late summer,” Lane said.