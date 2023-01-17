Development surging at historic Bonner site

The Bonner industrial hub that was once home to the area’s historic sawmill is looking toward a bright future as a multi-purpose business center.

Steve Nelson, one of the partners behind the property, said 600 people now work at various companies housed there.

“It’s still growing,” he said.

The Bonner site is home to enterprises that would have seemed unimaginable during the sawmill era. Business like Big Sky Fulfillment, which ships a myriad of merchandise, and Botany Soap, which makes toiletries for boutique hotels, are only a few of the unique operations based just east of Missoula.

Some of the businesses active in Bonner harken back to the mill’s old lumber days.

United Forest Products, for instance, manufactures siding, trim and fencing material out of wood shipped in on rail cars. Likewise, Willis Enterprises is a wood chipping operation that supplies paper mills throughout the Northwest.

There are long-timers and newcomers in the industrial center.

One of the very first companies to move in was Hellgate Forge, a business that performs decorative blacksmithing and metal fabrication. The high-tech manufacturer uses a water-jet-cutting machine to fashion knives, swords and other metal creations.

Posh Chocolate, meanwhile, is one of the newer additions to the Bonner landscape. The local company started in a home kitchen, moved to the Farmer’s Market and now supplies chocolate to far-flung customers.

“It’s just a pretty cool deal to see these young people starting this entrepreneurial venture and be successful,” Nelson said.

He was especially excited by the work of Aluminum Trailer Manufacturing and Fire and Ice. The aluminum manufacturer, he said, pumps out 35 trailers every day with a staff of some 250 people.

The company’s neighbor, Fire and Ice, builds sets for the Yellowstone TV show. That crew recently built a porch, then lit it on fire to set a realistic scene for the hit drama.

“It blows me away,” Nelson remarked.

With the growth and popularity of the Bonner complex, Nelson is planning on adding more buildings and incorporating more tenants. Potential businesses are already lining up to move in, he said.

Nelson believes an array of factors make the Bonner site appealing for growing companies. The corner location is key, he said, along with the access to highways and rail service. It also helps that the former sawmill had a lot of preexisting infrastructure, which kept Nelson and his partners, Mike Boehme and Mike Heisey, from needing to build from the ground up.

They’ve retrofitted the buildings on site to make them more comfortable and appropriate for modern uses, but they were able to do that at a reasonable price because of what was already in place.

Some of the allure, Nelson added, is hard to define.

“There’s just some synergies that are going on between the businesses,” he said. “It works well together.”

And despite various economic trends, Nelson remains confident in his tenants’ abilities to persevere.

“I think people out here are adapting,” he said. “We’re very vibrant.”