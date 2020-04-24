Diane Beck: 'The real estate market as we know it'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Every day someone asks me how the real estate market is faring through the COVID-19 pandemic, and so far it appears to be moving along, but not at a normal spring market pace. Families still need housing and there are people that have accepted new employment who need to relocate. We are doing our best to accommodate our clients in this strange new environment.

Our industry is following CDC guidelines (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), directives issued by Gov. Steve Bullock, and information provided by the National Association of REALTORS® or individual office policies as to how we carry out our clients’ business. We use remote technology when we can and are finding that many sellers/owners want to hold showings and are doing their part by opening doors, drawers, etc. for easy access. We observe social distancing guidelines and carry disinfecting wipes, rubber gloves and disposable shoe covers at showings in an attempt to keep everyone as safe as possible and to limit the spread of the virus.