Diane Beck: 'The real estate market as we know it'

Every day someone asks me how the real estate market is faring through the COVID-19 pandemic, and so far it appears to be moving along, but not at a normal spring market pace. Families still need housing and there are people that have accepted new employment who need to relocate. We are doing our best to accommodate our clients in this strange new environment.
Our industry is following CDC guidelines (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), directives issued by Gov. Steve Bullock, and information provided by the National Association of REALTORS® or individual office policies as to how we carry out our clients’ business. We use remote technology when we can and are finding that many sellers/owners want to hold showings and are doing their part by opening doors, drawers, etc. for easy access. We observe social distancing guidelines and carry disinfecting wipes, rubber gloves and disposable shoe covers at showings in an attempt to keep everyone as safe as possible and to limit the spread of the virus.
Our inventory was low when all of this began and there's still pent up demand from buyers with multiple offers for homes under $400,000 in the Missoula market. We are seeing a few homes listed each week, but not at the normal pace we would typically see this time of year. Many sellers are waiting to see how the market will react when the "Stay at Home" directive is lifted. With interest rates remaining low, we believe that the real estate market will be brisk once restrictions are lifted.
We hear reports from all around the state on a weekly basis, and everything above seems to apply in most markets across Montana with a few exceptions. Montana fared pretty well after 9/11 and again after the "mortgage meltdown" in 2007-2010. We expect that we will see a quicker recovery from this than the last recession as interest rates are still very low and people want and need to move for various reasons. Time will tell and our industry, will be here to accommodate those that want to relocate.
Diane Beck of Missoula is the 2020 President of the Montana Association of Realtors.
