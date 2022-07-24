Dig Missoula aims to give back, grow Garden City volleyball community

Bump, set, spike.

Three simple moves complete volleyball’s one goal: get the ball over the net.

It’s a goal that Dig Missoula executive director Paul Standen knows well. Molded on the northern California beaches of San Francisco and Santa Cruz, Standen and his buddies sought out games in their free time. Often enough they’d lose, but it was all for the love of the beach and sport.

Standen and his family traded in the beach-town vibes of coastal northern California for the mountains and forest of western Montana just under 20 years ago. Now he waits his turn at a pick-up game on a bench at Bonner Park a block away from his home. He and his volleyball-playing friends started a groundswell of the sport at the park and had the idea to continue the growth.

He wasn’t sure what to expect in wintry Montana, having moved from a vineyard in Napa Valley, California, to Missoula with his wife and kids not long before. Visions of rows of courts filled with athletes of all ages came to mind.

"I moved here with a family of four, a net in a bag and just started talking to people," he said. The first task was to recruit potential volleyball players to games.

Nearly a decade later, Standen has seen his hopes realized. The fifth annual Dig Missoula Tournament (would be the sixth if not for a blank year because of the pandemic) was held in full swing Saturday, July 9 at Fort Missoula.

Tents, canopies and umbrellas lined the outskirts. Warm and humid weather didn't deter anyone. Volunteers made sure competitors had enough water and occasionally offered spray blasts to cool anyone off from the hot sun on as clear of a day Missoula has seen this summer.

Hundreds of volleyball players of all skill levels spiked their way through the event. Many from Missoula and around Montana, others coming from Spokane, Washington, and as far away as South America, scattered across 20-plus grass courts at Fort Missoula.

Cristhian Rodriguez, an electrical engineer from Colombia, was undoubtedly the person who traveled the farthest for the tournament. Rodriguez was visiting his sister, heard about the tournament and chose to change his flight home from mid-June to July 20.

He met Standen by chance while looking for volleyball playing groups to fill some of the time while visiting. Standen was his usual welcoming self, giving a stranger a place to play.

"My first day in Missoula I played at Bonner Park," Rodriguez said. "And then I met all of the people here and I just love it. I feel so welcomed and I really want to stay here."

The tournament is a culmination of the nonprofit’s work to make volleyball more accessible to both adults and youth in Missoula. Free and low-cost clinics, net donations and a network of groups who play pick-up games and impromptu tournaments sprinkled around each court in the Garden City are the mark of the organization.

Even some of the most recognizable United States-based pro players have taken notice of the group. April Ross and Alix Klineman, the duo that won the 2020 Olympic gold medal in beach volleyball, donated an autographed game-worn jersey — covered in sand — and a game ball for the organization to auction off to raise funds. Former U.S. gold medal winner Kerri Walsh Jennings and Ron Von Hagen (who was dubbed the Babe Ruth of modern beach volleyball) have also donated to the organization for the completion of the MSO Beach courts.

"That love is happening and we are continuing to grow our community through the sport and it just goes and goes and goes," Standen said. "It just blows me away, the possibilities."

Standen is as proud and as vocal as any of his board members about the good his group does. Dig Missoula has worked with the Missoula Parks and Recreation Department to revitalize the sand courts at Playfair Park's MSO Beach. The courts went from a few inches of large, gravel-like sand, to 18 to 24 inches of soft, match-ready sand that attracts some of the most competitive pick-up players in town.

Dig Missoula has its next project set for Kiwanis Park with goals of adding new nets and an additional court once the funding is secured, although an exact number isn't clear. The Playfair Park work cost about $12,000 to complete, putting the Kiwanis Park cost around or just less than that number.

Beyond the good for the community courts, Dig Missoula has another foundational goal: reaching people. They have a scholarship program that began for high school-aged players, and it has been changed to follow an athlete and support them from middle school through their high school career.

The ultimate mission of the scholarship, Dig Missoula board member Courtney Caroll Mercer said, is to keep young athletes in the sport at the club and high school level.

"Just to be able to offer scholarships so kids can keep playing and offer clinics that don't cost much or are free is the goal," she said.

Kylie Lunday was about to graduate from Hellgate High School when Dig Missoula gave her an unexpected gift. She was the first recipient of the scholarship, which helped her continue her volleyball and basketball career into college.

She just finished her sophomore season at Highline Community College in Des Moines, Washington, and she plans to transfer to Northwest University in Kirkland, Washington, to play volleyball and basketball next year.

She holds her home close to her heart, and was sure to embrace Standen as well. Safe to say she will be a regular at the annual tournament.

"I knew that this was something I needed to be here for," she said. "And I plan on it in the coming years, too."