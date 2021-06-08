Dirt delivery: Hazardous Bonner pile hauled away

BONNER — In the moving-mountains department, the departure of the Stimson hill won’t make the earth shake.

But knocking down the 20-foot-tall mound of dirt blocking the entrance of the former Stimson Lumber Co. plywood factory will open up about 2½ acres of industrial space in Bonner’s fast-growing business park.

The pile contained dirt contaminated with PCBs and other toxic residue from its time as a cooling pond for the mill’s wood kilns.

“It’s nice to see how careful they’re being,” Bonner Property Development co-owner Steve Nelson said on Tuesday as white-suited workers with respirators gently lifted excavator loads of dirt into waiting dump trucks. “You don’t want that stuff tracked around.”

As each truck left to deliver its covered load to Republic Service’s landfill north of Missoula, a motorized sweeper zipped about cleaning up leftovers.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality ordered the toxic sediment removed after it was discovered in 2006. But action didn’t happen until 2016, and then disputes over the best way to dispose of the dirt resulted in only part of it getting taken to a special repository in Mountain Home, Idaho. About 60,000 tons of less-hazardous material were piled on the mill site and covered with grass.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}