About a month ago, a friend told Jim Sparks of Missoula that he should check his hunting licenses after a few folks in the Bitterroot looked at their tags and saw the ink on them “was basically disappearing.”
Sparks pulled his tags out, and “I kind of freaked out,” he recalled this week, after noticing that about half of the writing was gone from them. So he went to the Fish, Wildlife and Parks office in Missoula and got two new ones for free.
But when he pulled them out of his wallet on Monday, they too were fading.
“It’s starting to do the same thing,” Sparks told the Missoulian. “The part of the elk license that tells you how to attach it to the kill, and the months and the dates are starting to disappear.
“Before hunting season, most people buy a license and put it in their wallet, then don’t check it until they shoot something and go to put a tag on it. That kind of puts you at the mercy of the game wardens.”
FWP has issued numerous news releases and is posting on its website that hunters across Montana need to check their license and carcass tags before going into the field to make sure they haven’t faded. They’re also cautioning hunters against affixing their carcass tag directly to a harvested animal’s meat, after a few archery hunters reported the tag’s yellow coloring bled onto the meat.
“I don’t know if the two things have anything to do with each other, but we had a couple people call last week who shot animals, and it was warm out in the field so they field dressed it and taped the carcass tag around the leg,” said FWP spokesman Greg Lemon. “We think the wet meat soaked the color off the tag, so the meat was chartreuse around a small portion. The vendor didn’t know if it was any sort of reason or a unique problem.
“It’s not hazardous that we know of, but out of an abundance of caution, if it bled on the meat, don’t eat it.”
Fishing licenses also are being affected.
“This has been a problem we have known about and are trying to talk to people about since last spring,” Lemon said. “We think people are becoming more aware of it because we’re getting closer to the hunting season.”
Lemon said FWP buys special paper for the licenses in bulk, and “we had a batch of the special paper we use that will not hold the print.”
“We’re not exactly sure why,” Lemon said, adding that they’re getting reports of fading licenses from providers and FWP offices across the state. “We’ve tried to root it out as best we can out of our supplies, but haven’t been completely effective.”
You have free articles remaining.
Both Lemon and Sparks urge hunters to check their licenses before they go into the field. The big game archery season opened Sept. 7; the special two-day youth hunt is Oct. 17-18; and the general season starts Oct. 26.
Up until Oct. 24, hunters and anglers can have the faded licenses replaced for free, both at FWP offices and at sporting goods stores. After that, the replacement license cost will be $5 at local retailers, but still free at FWP offices.
Some local retailers have had a lot of frustrated hunters and anglers replace their licenses and tags, while others haven’t seen much activity. Most are recommending that when people swing by to buy tags that they check their licenses too.
“We have had a few people,” said Jesse Schafer, a clerk at Bob Wards. “We haven’t had too many, thankfully.”
Lemon said FWP will reimburse the cost if hunters or anglers mail the faded licenses and tags, along with a receipt, to their office at P.O. Box 200701, Helena, Montana 59620-0701 or to the regional FWP office.
People also can go online to fwp.mt.gov, login to MyFWP and get a digital version of the license that they can print or download to a smart phone. The digital licenses can’t be used to tag a carcass.
Lemon said he’s not sure how much the license and tag replacements will cost the agency.
Game wardens are aware of the situation, Lemon added.
“They know they will run into situations with people out in the field standing over a dead animal who will pull their carcass tag out and it will be blank,” Lemon said. “The best thing hunters can do if they get into that situation is call TIP-MONT (847-6668) and tell them what’s going on. If people have a genuine issue, we will not be writing tickets.”
That’s good news for Sparks.
“You’re kind of at the mercy of fish and game,” Sparks said. “They’ll have to do a lot of leg work.”