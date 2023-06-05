The so-called “windshield phenomenon” in bug-science circles refers to people’s anecdotal perception that there are fewer insects being splattered on the front of their cars than they used to see since the early 2000s.

There’s not a lot of hard science to back up the common observation that the sheer quantity of bugs you have to clean off the windshield after a few hours of driving is fewer today than it was in say, 1990.

Scientists have been "tracking alarming declines in some species, like honeybees, monarch butterflies and lightning bugs,” for decades, according to Science Magazine, the nonprofit peer-reviewed academic journal of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. But for all other insects, of which there are millions of species, the long-term research is lacking.

To understand whether the phenomenon is real and put some hard data behind the stories, staff members with the nonprofit Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium are collaborating with a network of scientists across North America to conduct year-over-year insect counts and various sites.

The collaborators in the nationwide “insect abundance” study recently had a paper published in the journal Ecology.

“There’s a lot of assumptions that insect numbers are decreasing,” said Glenn Marangelo, a founding board member of the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium. “If this study can definitively show that yes, this is happening, then hopefully that will open some eyes. 'Insect populations' translates to things way beyond bugs. It’s pollination; it’s food sources for untold number of animals. Basically every part of the food chain is affected if we’re losing insect numbers.”

Marangelo said he’s seen firsthand the 'windshield phenomenon.'

“I’ve lived in Montana since 1995 and for boy, 20-plus years, drove the same exact vehicle and saw just huge differences from the early trips across Montana to the trips taken in last 10 years,” he explained.

Some people have tried to argue that newer cars don't splat as many bugs.

“I’ve talked to other people who said well, that could be due to the changing aerodynamics of cars and different wind flow," Marangelo said. "But in my case it’s the same vehicle that whole time. Again, it’s not a scientific study. Every year is different. Some years are going to be big, some smaller. But when you notice that change year in and year out over a period of time, it should send up some red flags. So hopefully this study will add some concrete evidence to that, that this is a real thing and something that we should be paying attention to.”

Brenna Shea, an interpretive writer and educator at the Insectarium, helped out with some of the physical work required for the study this week.

At two sites, one at Rock Creek and one at the MPG Ranch near Florence, she set up a passive insect trap that doesn’t attract bugs but is designed to capture the amount of insects that would normally cross a tiny area of open field for 72 hours.

“So the idea is to kind of collect, just get a sense of overall insect abundance and biomass in a given region,” she said. “There’s not a ton of historical data on insect numbers nationwide.”

Over the course of years and decades, she said, the data provided by the traps will give scientists real data they can use about population trends.

Missoula is 1 of 96 sample sites arrayed across the continent. The scientists, educators and citizen scientists involved in the project have collected more than a thousand samples over three years. In Missoula, effort has involved the University of Montana, Five Valleys Land Trust and other participants.

"We hear a lot in the media about insect declines, but it’s hard to understand where, when, and why insects are declining when data come from isolated places and times,” said Dr. Kara Cromwell of Confluence Ecology in Missoula. “That’s why a big collaboration like this is so important. We learn about Missoula, but what we learn here also informs a much broader picture.”

Between 5%-10% of all insect species in the last 150 years have disappeared, which is between 250,000 and 500,000 species, according to a February 2020 study in the journal Biological Conservation.

Birds, mammals, fish and reptiles all depend on insects, as do plants. Insects pollinate an estimated 75% of global crops, according to a 2022 Reuters investigation into the decline of insects.

Their work is urgent, according to Jen Marangelo, executive director of the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium (and Glen's spouse).

“Our involvement in this study stems from our goal to not only raise public awareness about the importance of insects as the foundation of our ecosystems, but also in regard to their importance to our daily lives,” she said. “Decreasing insect numbers are a concern for every living thing on this planet.”

The team is seeking funding to continue the study and increase the number of participating sites in order to identify what may be driving population dynamics.

The Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium will open its brand new facility near the Missoula County Fairgrounds in the fall of this year.