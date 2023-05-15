There are lots of people ready to donate to news organizations and journalism nonprofits, according to Lee Banville, the director of the University of Montana’s School of Journalism.

But there’s an insidious catch, one that has ramifications for the future of democracy that depends on an informed citizenry.

“The thing is, people are very quick to give money to things that agree with what they say,” Banville told a crowd at a City Club Missoula forum on Monday. “They’re very slow to give it to things that don’t. And I will just say, just chew that over.”

That assessment is troubling for news organizations that try to publish objective stories and depend on readers paying for news that often doesn’t align with their preconceived opinions or interests. It makes sense, in that context, why certain news sites would be incentivized to publish content that gives consumers what they want to hear, even if it is untethered from the facts.

Banville, who also teaches journalism and once worked at PBS NewsHour, was moderating a forum titled “The edge of the desert: Is Montana in danger of losing its local news?”.

The panelists were John Adams, the editor-in-chief of the Montana Free Press, Maritsa Georgiou, a national correspondent for Scripps News, and Jim Strauss, the communications and development director for the Montana Newspaper Association.

According to recent research by the nonprofit PEN America, local newspapers over the last 15 years have lost half their staffs and at least 2,000 news outlets have shuttered during that time. The Pew Research Center found that between 2008 and 2021, U.S. newsroom employment fell 57%, from roughly 71,000 jobs to about 31,000.

Banville noted that research has found that communities that lose newspapers or other forms of journalism have less civic engagement, an environment that allows corruption to thrive unabated.

Surveys have found that communities that lose their local news coverage are also more polarized and divided, he added.

“One last thing to think about is Montana has long had a history of ticket-splitting and voting for local candidates,” Banville said. “While one (study) out of Louisiana State found that as local news sources start to dry up, they found a propensity to vote straight tickets in communities. And the researcher said, a guy named Joshua Darr, he said that when people read news about their neighborhoods, schools and municipal services, they think like locals. When all they read is national political conflict, they think like partisans.”

Banville said that according to the University of North Carolina’s tracking system, newspaper circulation in Montana dropped 26% from 2004 to 2019. That’s a drop from 390,000 papers a week to 290,000 papers a week.

“40 of the 56 counties in Montana currently have one newspaper or fewer,” Banville noted. “Five have none.”

Georgiou said that people used to make an appointment to watch the evening television news broadcast.

“And now it’s just changed,” she said. “Everybody can, by the time you get to 5 o'clock, most people know what’s happened throughout the day because they’ve seen it come across their phones, and they’re tuning in for context.”

She said that the challenge for television stations in Missoula and other similar markets is that lots of qualified journalists see it as a “starter market,” where they gain experience and move on to a better paying job elsewhere.

“As soon as they’re trained and they get really good at their job they move because it just doesn’t pay very well,” she said.

Strauss said that 77% of digital advertising revenue goes to the “big three” of Google, Amazon and Meta (the parent company of Facebook).

“20 years ago, 80% of newspapers’ revenue came from print advertising and 20% from circulation,” he said. “Today, 40-45% of their revenue comes from circulation and 40-45% of revenue now comes from their digital area. So they are rapidly transforming and actually their total audience continues to grow as they reach more people digitally. But that advertising segment, where you’re seeing segments like employment, auto preprints, nearly disappears. That is definitely hurting papers.”

Adams noted that the Montana Free Press, a nonprofit, was able to get its start thanks to generously large donations from people who wanted to see if a sustainable model for nonprofit journalism could be found.

“In our case, yes, we initially got a couple people who had seen Dark Money and gave us large sums of money because they believed in that,” he said. “They’re civic-minded people who believed in the importance of journalism and the function that it serves in communities. And they said ‘well, we like this guy, we’re going to give him $60,000 and see if he can figure it out.’"

That model isn't necessarily sustainable.

"But those people come and go, right?," Adams continued. "If you have one single funder who’s responsible for everything you do, if that funder changes their interests and goes somewhere else, you’re dead in the water.”

Adams said that means it’s crucial to build an audience, and he said that the Montana Free Press has found that reader donations are their most stable funding source.