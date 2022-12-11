Disaster report names Montana safe haven for climate migrants

When researcher Paul Tschirky started looking into climate disasters across the nation, he was shocked to discover nine out of 10 Americans had suffered such an event in the past decade.

“A lot of people were surprised to see that 90% of U.S. counties had a federal disaster declaration in the last 10 years,” Tschirky said. “This is significant since it clearly shows the extent to which we are already dealing with climate related disasters and the costs involved.”

Major federal climate disasters include hurricanes, tornadoes, storms, high water, wind-driven water, tidal waves, tsunamis, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, landslides, mudslides, snowstorms, droughts, fires, floods and explosions.

According to Tschirky’s research, summed up in a new Atlas of Disaster report, more than 300 million people live in the counties affected by these events. That’s 93% of the country’s population.

In addition, the report found, federal spending on these disasters totaled at least $100 billion per year. In 2021, the total was $152 billion.

Montana, a safe haven

Despite the massive impact and heavy costs of climate disasters, Montana appears relatively safe by the standards of the report.

Montana has not been immune to natural disasters in the past decade. Historic floods devastated Gardiner and Red Lodge in June, a wildfire swept through the small town of Denton on Dec. 1, 2021 and widespread floods impacted all but four Montana counties in 2011.

Nonetheless, Montana ranked in the middle of the national pack for disaster occurrences tracked in the report. Montana and Oregon tied with 12 disaster occurrences each, while the states with the most occurrences had 20 or more disasters.

In order, the states with the most occurrences were California, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Iowa and Tennessee. The median number of disasters is 11.5 for the sampled time period.

Montana also came in at the bottom half of states ranked by the amount of federal funding received in response to disasters, with $63 spent per capita on disasters between 2011 and 2021.

The top five highest spenders received hundreds — in some cases thousands — of federal dollars per person to respond to climate disasters. Louisiana spent the most, at $1,736 per capita, followed by New York, New Jersey, North Dakota and Vermont.

The discrepancy between states with the most occurrences and states with the most federal funds came from differences in disaster magnitude and rebuilding costs in each state.

Counties located on the coasts, along earthquake fault lines and at sea level have the greatest vulnerability to disasters. And Montana’s relative safety when considering those factors could mean an influx of new residents looking for safe haven in the coming years.

“One of the things we know. ... there is an increase in climate events and natural disaster events displacing people,” said Gillian Glaes, director of the Humanities Institute at University of Montana. “I think when we look at climate events, it’s safe to say people will be looking for places that feel safer.”

Climate migration, she said, is a global conversation.

“You also see it on a micro level when you’re looking at a state like Montana,” said Glaes, noting the climate migration trend brings up issues related to environmental conservation, infrastructure and culture in Montana’s communities. But, she pointed out, people in the areas more impacted by climate change are also attached to their homes.

“It’s always hard to leave the place you’re coming from,” Glaes said. Migrants tend to seek places that are familiar to their homes, making Montana an unlikely choice for incoming residents from Mississippi, Tennessee or some of the other most vulnerable states.

But Glaes also highlighted the trend of migrants moving to be with communities of people from their original location, a phenomenon that could lead to more of an influx from states with an existing presence in Montana, such as Californians.

Peter McDonough, program director for Climate Change Studies at UM, also struggled with anticipating how climate migration could influence the Treasure State.

“I don’t know politically, culturally, socially how that will impact us,” he said. “ … This has been a running question for a decade or more.”

McDonough felt confident, however, predicting a worsening trend of climate disasters.

“People who are in places that are heavily impacted by climate change tend to move,” he said. “It’s only going to get more intense in other places … we do need to be prepared for that.”

Within the state of Montana, Missoula County and surrounding counties appear relatively safe from climate disasters. Missoula had two climate disasters in the tracked time period: severe storms and flooding in 2011, and flooding again in 2018.

Nearby counties all experienced two or fewer disasters in the last decade. Mineral County was in the 10% of American counties without a federal disaster declaration.

The Montana counties with the highest number of disasters were Musselshell and Valley counties.

Given the apparent safety of the Missoula region, western Montana looks to be a potential site for relocation of intrastate migrants.

“I think we’re already seeing that, actually,” said McDonough. Climate change, he said, has rendered unsustainable many traditional rural lifestyles like farming and ranching.

“It doesn’t pencil out anymore,” he said. Across eastern Montana, McDonough noted, significant rural flight has occurred. But those populations have yet to show up in substantial numbers to Missoula.

McDonough drew attention to potential demographic shifts associated with climate migration. He suggested wealthier households will likely be those that move to Montana and Missoula in particular.

“Those who can afford to move, will,” he said.

But so far, McDonough said, climate migration has yet to make a notable splash in Missoula’s or Montana’s populations.

“Right now and in the short term, it’s not a statistically significant number,” he said.

Vulnerable Montanans

Despite Montana’s appearance of safety, some counties within the state seem more vulnerable to climate disasters than others.

Six Montana counties have the highest compounding risk factors as determined by the report: Big Horn, Glacier, Hill, Lincoln, Richland and Silver Bow.

The compounding factors analyzed by the researchers included population density, population change, poverty rate, health risk, climate risk and elevation.

Of the top six most vulnerable counties, half — Big Horn, Glacier and Hill — are home to Native American reservations or portions of reservations. Big Horn and Glacier are also considered majority-Native counties.

According to Billy RunningFisher, who is Gros Ventre, the rural nature of reservations leaves them with a constant shortage of resources and people to respond to disasters. RunningFisher founded EagleChild Consulting & Enforcement Services, based on the Fort Belknap Reservation, in an effort to fill that gap.

“We don’t have the volunteers we used to have,” he observed. “We (EagleChild) kind of fill that void.”

On reservations, he added, a challenge is getting over “jurisdictional hurdles.” Tribal nations can make their own disaster declarations separate from their surrounding counties, but sometimes service delivery gets snared by bureaucracy.

“Those are getting better,” said RunningFisher.

One crucial element of disaster response is community emergency response teams run by the state in several counties. More than anything, RunningFisher said, those teams provide extra bodies in rural areas where volunteers can no longer meet the local need.

“It’s critical,” RunningFisher said of those teams.

In November, for example, team members helped out when a wind event caused a power outage in Browning.

“That’s a critical issue because people can freeze to death,” he pointed out.

Despite the challenges on reservations, RunningFisher felt relatively confident about Indigenous communities’ abilities to respond to disasters.

“Montana is very neighborly,” he said. “We have a neighbor-helping-neighbor mentality.”

And although he’d like to see more resources and responders for future disasters, RunningFisher said he believes Montana counties have the basic necessities they need to respond to crises.

Echoing the researchers at Rebuild by Design, he said, “For the most part, Montana is in a better situation than a lot of other states.”

What can be done

Although the report indicates locations like Missoula are somewhat protected from the brunt of climate disasters, the study also suggests nowhere is truly safe. Between planning for in-migration and preparing for potentially disastrous events, getting ahead is the key to a community’s successful ability to weather the impending challenges, researchers believe.

The report recommends governments shift from responding to disasters to preventing them, particularly through forward-looking infrastructure. The report cites the National Institute of Building Sciences, which says that every dollar invested in mitigating natural disaster by building levees or doing prescribed burns saves the country $6.

At the local level, proactive infrastructure looks like investing upfront in disaster mitigation strategies, undertaking capital improvement projects and building more resilient facilities in the wake of disasters.

“It’s about building back better in a more resilient way,” said Jeff Stevens at iParametrics, one of the data partners on the report.

He pointed to communities in Florida that are bouncing back from Hurricane Ian more quickly because they had stronger building codes before the hurricane hit in September.

But even as the floodwaters receded, many of these communities faced a future that will look little like the homes they knew before the hurricane.

Rebuilding can only do so much, and according to the report, the increasing frequency and severity of climate disasters means some infrastructure and natural landscapes will never return to their pre-disaster form.

According to Caroline Bean, climate action program manager for Missoula County, local government officials are already thinking about how to preempt disasters in the Missoula area.

The Climate Ready Missoula Plan, developed in partnership with the Montana Climate Office and the University of Montana between 2018 and 2020, anticipates many of the potential changes Missoula County could see in the coming years due to climate change.

Bean said the county expects to continue seeing hotter, drier summers, longer wildfire seasons and more precipitation falling as rain instead of snow, which could lead to increased flooding and summer droughts.

The specter of climate migration factors into the county’s planning too, Bean said.

“We have it on our radar as a potential climate impact,” she noted. She said the county is planning for people who move both in reaction to climate disasters and as a preemptive move to avoid facing such disasters.

Bean, however, stressed everything the county looks at related to possible migration is merely an estimate at this point.

“We expect to see a slight increase in population due to climate,” said Bean. “We don’t know what that would be, or when it would happen or any of those things yet.”

And although preparing for these potential changes weighs into the county’s plans, those preparations are still in their infancy.

“It’s hard to say right now (how to prepare),” said Bean.

One strategy, she said, is to look to the Midwest, where communities have already completed a lot of preparation for potential climate migration. Bean also wants to incorporate climate migration planning into official county documents, but she said the data isn’t reliable enough to make those changes yet.

“We really need to have more concrete data,” she explained. She warned against the risk of overbuilding based on inaccurate projections, which would incur a large unnecessary cost.

Bean added some strategies that are already going into place, like encouraging denser development, will help the Missoula community regardless of the size of the eventual impact.

The next step, she said, is to simply wait and collect more information.

“It’s great to know this is something we need to think about,” Bean said. “I think we’re all just trying to iterate at every opportunity.”

