Over the last five years, Super Bowl Sunday has gone from being one of Discovery Ski Area’s slowest days to one of its busiest.
And this year on game day, the locally-owned hill near Philipsburg is donating $12 from each full-day lift ticket sold to Montana Trout Unlimited to benefit natural resource conservation in the state.
“The mission of Trout Unlimited kind of dovetails with what we’re all about,” said Discovery’s co-owner and president Ciche Pitcher, a former defensive end for the Montana Grizzly football team. “Taking care of our natural resources.”
Protecting, enhancing, restoring and maintaining the quality of Montana’s wild lands, including its forests, streams and rivers, is something that skiers and snowboarders always can get behind, according to Pitcher. That’s why he expects to raise between $3,000 and $6,000 this year, depending on how many people show up. The money will go to Trout Unlimited’s local projects, such as an ongoing habitat restoration initiative in Rock Creek. It’s been a low snowpack year already, he noted, which is bad news for fish in the summer which rely on cold, clean, abundant water to survive and thrive.
The event on Feb. 2 is called “Trout Can’t Ski, But You Can” and Pitcher said the amount they’re donating represents about 20% of ticket sales. He believes there’s been a cultural shift in Montana over the past few years from treating Super Bowl Sunday as an all-day event to more and more people wanting to be active during the day before the game.
“We’re a place where people like to recreate because we have a warm lodge, a plowed road, a plowed parking lot, bathrooms, food, beverages and groomed runs,” he said.
David Brooks, the executive director of Montana Trout Unlimited said fishing and boating are big economic drivers in Montana.
In 2014, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks found that there was $907 million in angling-related expenditures in Montana, and of that, $64 million was spent in Missoula County.
“And that study is a few years old,” Brooks explained. “The industry is growing fast in Missoula County. Outdoor recreation is now, by any measure, the number one industry in the state.”
Brooks said Discovery Ski Area has been a great community partner.
“I’ve been a skier there for over a decade along with my family, and they’ve tried to make it more family-friendly but also more environmentally-friendly with the upgrades they’ve done,” he said. “They seem to prefer doing fundraisers for Montana-based groups.”
Brooks said healthy habitat that benefits fish is good for trout anglers, public health, recreationists and the economy. The federal government recently removed pollution protections on smaller streams, wetlands and headwaters.
“This is the most severe rollback or diminishment of the Clean Water Act since it was passed by overwhelmingly bipartisan votes in Congress,” Brooks said. “It’s disappointing to see, especially because Montanans rely on tributary streams with cold clean water that benefit fish, public health, agriculture and outdoor recreation. It’s certainly of concern. We’ve been advocating for years as this has been happening for stronger Clean Water Act protections, not weaker ones.”
He said the benefit on Sunday isn’t related to any particular policy, and that Discovery supports the general work that Trout Unlimited does.
“They understand and skiers understand that the snowpack we’re skiing on right now will be the water they’re fishing and boating on in the spring, summer and fall,” he said. “So there’s a direct connection between maintaining good snowpack, healthy winters, and having healthy summers. Discovery’s fundraiser will just generally fund our organization’s work on clean water-focused policy.”