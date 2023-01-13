Discrimination, low inventory challenge Missoula renters

Across a variety of measures, renters in Missoula are struggling. And Missoulians who face discrimination in other areas of their life based on their race, ethnicity or economic status seem to be especially challenged by the tough rental market.

Emily Harris-Shears, Housing Policy Specialist for the city, unveiled quantitative and qualitative analyses of the housing market in Missoula during a city committee meeting Wednesday. The trends she identified painted a disturbing picture of affordability in the local area.

From 2019 to 2021, for example, the share of units being rented swapped places with the share of units being owned by occupants. More than 50% of Missoula residents now rent their housing.

The increase of the median home sale price and the shrinking inventory of homes available under $300,000 likely contributed to this switch, according to Harris-Shears.

All of these factors have played into the threat of residents being cost-burdened, or paying more than 30% of their income on housing. Black and Indigenous residents are more likely than white residents to experience cost burdens.

52% of Hispanic people in Missoula are cost-burdened, 46% of Black people experience the same thing and only 36% of white households also share that experience. There is also disproportionality in the experience of houselessness.

For Native people, the likelihood of experiencing houselessness is exacerbated by a factor of 12 compared to the overall Missoula population. Black people are three times more likely to experience houselessness, and Hispanic people are 1.5 times more likely to be unhoused than the overall population.

The low vacancy rate, despite recent upward progress, contributes to these issues. The Missoula vacancy rate climbed above 2% in the second quarter of 2022, but it has stayed consistently below the 5% benchmark widely considered healthy for a community.

“Since quarter three of 2020 we’ve been somewhere around 1% or below 1%, which is really damaging to renters and to people looking for housing in our communities,” Harris-Shears noted.

On the for-sale side of the market, she said, “the number of homes under or around $300,000 has significantly diminished since 2019. So the opportunity to get into the for-sale market and purchase a home has really diminished for people.”

Looking more qualitatively, Harris-Shears and her colleagues found a number of alarming trends in the Missoula housing market.

For renters, they learned a lot of rents are rising at the time of renewal, so renters can get into housing but not keep it in many cases. Renters also feel a risk from redevelopment of their rental properties.

A number of Fair Housing violations also appeared prevalent, discriminating against Missoula renters based on their disability, language and income source, to name a few of the infractions.

Renters also contend with prohibitive application fees and income thresholds that stipulate they must make three times their monthly rent. This requirement, Harris-Shears said, “is becoming a major barrier.”

Voucher holders, additionally, face stigma, lack of inventory and other challenges that prevent them from utilizing the program built to enable housing acquisition.

“It really speaks to the environment in which people are actively searching for housing and the challenges they are facing that are greater than the safeguards and the safety nets like vouchers that are intended to support people,” said Harris-Shears.

And while she plans to return to council next week to provide recommendations on how to alleviate these concerns, Harris-Shears pointed out the legal context around housing in Montana prevents the city from enacting many policy changes to improve housing accessibility.

“This is challenging but it doesn’t mean that we stop there,” Harris-Shears said.