The Missoula County District Court dismissed a discrimination suit against the University of Montana and its former head of dining Monday after both parties settled out of court.
The dismissal came after a former UM Dining employee filed a lawsuit in May 2017 alleging that UM and Mark LoParco, who retired from UM Dining that same year, discriminated against her based on gender and disability. The suit also alleged that LoParco was misogynistic and sexist toward other employees.
“In October 2019, the parties met to resolve their prior differences and parted company amicably,” said a statement from the Boone Karlberg law firm in a joint press release. The law firm represented LoParco and UM during the case.
Before the lawsuit was filed, former UM dining employees Kathleen “Kate” Slack and Rebecca "Becca" Shern submitted a complaint to the Montana Human Rights Bureau for similar allegations of discrimination in September 2016.
According to the complaint, Slack and Shern alleged that UM and LoParco bullied and belittled women and gave preferential treatment to men regarding promotions. Both employees left their positions in spring 2016, with the complaint saying “his sexist, misogynistic, contemptible behavior was too much.”
The bureau dismissed the complaint in May 2017 on the grounds that it had been submitted more than 180 days after both women had worked for UM. Two weeks earlier, Slack filed her lawsuit.
“Slack worked for the University of Montana from November 28, 2011, until March 6, 2016, when Ms. Slack was laid off. Differences of opinion arose between Ms. Slack and the University,” the statement from Boone Karlberg said.
During his 25 years with the university, LoParco was honored for his efforts in sustainability and his contributions to the collegiate food industry. He was also nationally recognized for his leadership skills while heading UM Dining.
The university said it could not comment on the settlement, and referred questions to the statement released by Boone Karlberg.