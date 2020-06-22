Disease expert: Climbing COVID-19 case counts not a second wave yet

Missoula has held relatively steady as parts of Montana see their own rise in positive COVID-19 cases, but experts remain wary of declaring a second wave in Montana while the rest of the country appears to be still in its first bout with the novel coronavirus.
The state saw 69 new cases through the weekend — including the second-highest daily count, 32, since the pandemic began. Previously, the high was 35 on March 26. State officials on Monday reported 734 total confirmed cases and 21 deaths. Missoula has seen 49 confirmed cases, 10 of which remain active. Monday marked the first day of asymptomatic testing in Missoula.
Officials have said the uptick in confirmed cases is a good indicator that broader testing is working.
Angela Luis, a disease ecologist at the University of Montana, said Monday it's more than just testing, but it's complicated.
"The increase in testing is likely to lead to an increase in the proportion of cases we're detecting," she said. "But is it completely due to an increase in testing? No, I don't think so."
Contact between people was reduced in a big way when Montana shut down in March, but now that the state is in its second phase of reopening, people are again spending time in social spaces with others. People are also coming in and out of Montana because of its lax coronavirus guidelines compared to other places that have been harder hit by the virus.
Luis said Montana's case count is experiencing a different phenomenon than the rest of the country, but stopped short of saying the recent spike is a "second wave."
"For the nation, we're still in the first wave," Luis said. "But Montana did a really great job of bringing it down where we almost had zero cases. You could, for Montana, call it a second wave, but it could be misleading."
Luis said testing's role in capturing the actual case count in Montana today is not quite equivalent to three months ago. Testing began in such limited capacity that the actual case count could have been exponentially higher than what public health agencies could gather, while broader testing today, including for those who are asymptomatic, could give officials a clearer picture of spread in Montana.
"We're probably still not detecting 100% of cases because some people have really mild infections, and they might not even know," Luis said. "The more widespread testing means people who have mild symptoms can get a test while they couldn't a month ago."
Additionally, the rise in cases in recent weeks is still lower than positive case rates in other states.
South Dakota, for example, is seeing 5.18% of tests come back positive, according to Johns Hopkins University. State officials there tallied 29 new cases Monday, piling up the total to 6,326 cases since the pandemic began. In May, the World Health Organization advised governments that before reopening, positive test rates should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days. Montana's positive test rate has been below 5% since mid-April, according to Johns Hopkins University. And while it sat at just 0.3% two weeks ago, the positive test rate has climbed to 1.01% as of Sunday. The only states with lower positive test rates are Vermont (0.47%), Alaska (0.64%) and New York (1%).
More than 2,800 tests were reported between Friday and Sunday, with 32 new cases announced Saturday, 20 on Sunday and 17 on Monday. Big Horn County has reached 63 cases, a county with a population near 13,000 with roughly half as many cases as Yellowstone County, which has a population of 161,000 and 125 cases. Most of the newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 were in individuals under the age of 35, Big Horn County officials said.
"The Commissioners are looking at innovative ways to encourage young people to wear masks to prevent the spread of this virus to their elders and other more vulnerable family members," George Real Bird III, Big Horn County Board of Commissioners and Public Health Board Chairman, told the Associated Press.
The Montana Department of Labor and Industry reported Monday it paid out 46,000 unemployment insurance payments totaling more than $47 million last week alone. The number of people filing for payments has been declining since April 18, when more than 79,000 people filed for payment that week, according to DLI data. Acting DLI Commissioner Brenda Nordlund said the labor department would remain vigilant while the state reopens.
"As folks safely return to work in a reopened Montana economy, it is imperative we keep our focus on providing unemployment benefits to those impacted by COVID-19 as quickly and accurately as possible," she said in a release on Monday.
This story includes reporting from the Associated Press.
