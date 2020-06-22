Disease expert: Climbing COVID-19 case counts not a second wave yet

Luis said Montana's case count is experiencing a different phenomenon than the rest of the country, but stopped short of saying the recent spike is a "second wave."

"For the nation, we're still in the first wave," Luis said. "But Montana did a really great job of bringing it down where we almost had zero cases. You could, for Montana, call it a second wave, but it could be misleading."

Luis said testing's role in capturing the actual case count in Montana today is not quite equivalent to three months ago. Testing began in such limited capacity that the actual case count could have been exponentially higher than what public health agencies could gather, while broader testing today, including for those who are asymptomatic, could give officials a clearer picture of spread in Montana.

"We're probably still not detecting 100% of cases because some people have really mild infections, and they might not even know," Luis said. "The more widespread testing means people who have mild symptoms can get a test while they couldn't a month ago."

Additionally, the rise in cases in recent weeks is still lower than positive case rates in other states.