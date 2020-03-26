Dishing out support: Missoula councilors donate meals to Pov

Worden's Deli has made a tradition of serving shepherd's pie as its lunch special on Wednesdays, when hungry Missoula City Council members break from a day full of committee meetings and walk across the street to grab a quick bite.
However, Worden's switched things up this week, serving the coveted special to residents of the Poverello Center on Thursday after the majority of council members and Mayor John Engen offered to donate the meals.
"I was trying to figure out what more can be done and I thought it was a cool way for us to support a local business ... as well as support the Poverello Center, who is a critical piece in looking out for those who are most vulnerable in our community," said Councilor Stacie Anderson.
Anderson said she hopes the move inspires others in the community to do the same, or find other ways to support local businesses and the Poverello Center.
The Poverello Center has been struggling with food in recent weeks because the majority of food used by their soup kitchen — about 90% — comes from grocery store donations, said Jesse Jaeger, the shelter’s director of development. But as people are stocking up, stores have not had as much food to give away.
"We gather about 8,000 to 13,000 pounds of food a week ... but because of the extra shopping people are doing, the donations we're getting from grocery stores are down by about 50% right now," Jaeger said.
The Pov has been supplementing those losses with perishable food donations from restaurants that have closed, but eventually that stock will run out. The Pov's soup kitchen serves about 300 to 600 meals a day, and Jaeger expects that to increase as more people are laid off and faced with food insecurity.
Meanwhile, local businesses are also struggling to stay afloat and are also in dire need of continual support from the community.
"This is a great way to support the businesses that are suffering and the nonprofit community assistance folks that are suffering," said Worden’s manager Matt Muhsam. "I would love to see the folks that have been very vocal about supporting food service and service industry businesses in town that are suffering use this Poverello experience as an example."
Anderson said she hopes people also start thinking of ways to support other types of businesses in town such as salons, book stores and other retail, rather than ordering things on Amazon.
"I feel like it's incumbent upon all of us Missoulians to save the soul of Missoula through this process and those individual, independently owned businesses are a crucial component," she said.
Anderson said all of the businesses she has called with requests have been more than happy to offer curbside pickup or delivery for items, which have included books from Fact and Fiction, coffee delivery from Black Coffee Roasting Company, and even sheet music from Morgenroth Music Center.
"I don't want to live in a Missoula that only is populated with chains and box stores," she said.
Many businesses are coming up with creative ways to carry on day-to-day operations. Worden's Deli is one of many restaurants offering curbside service for food, groceries and alcohol purchases.
"You can call us to order beer and wine and groceries and deli items and pay for them ahead of time, and we'll bring them out to you," Muhsam said.
Nonprofits like the Poverello Center are also in need of support by way of financial donations. Jaeger said those donations can be made at their website, thepoverellocenter.org/donate.
