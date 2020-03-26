Dishing out support: Missoula councilors donate meals to Pov

"We gather about 8,000 to 13,000 pounds of food a week ... but because of the extra shopping people are doing, the donations we're getting from grocery stores are down by about 50% right now," Jaeger said.

The Pov has been supplementing those losses with perishable food donations from restaurants that have closed, but eventually that stock will run out. The Pov's soup kitchen serves about 300 to 600 meals a day, and Jaeger expects that to increase as more people are laid off and faced with food insecurity.

Meanwhile, local businesses are also struggling to stay afloat and are also in dire need of continual support from the community.

"This is a great way to support the businesses that are suffering and the nonprofit community assistance folks that are suffering," said Worden’s manager Matt Muhsam. "I would love to see the folks that have been very vocal about supporting food service and service industry businesses in town that are suffering use this Poverello experience as an example."

Anderson said she hopes people also start thinking of ways to support other types of businesses in town such as salons, book stores and other retail, rather than ordering things on Amazon.