Missoula County prosecutors last week modified the charges in one of two homicide cases against Tiffanie Pierce.
In what's become known as "the Montana Street case," in which Pierce is accused of breaking into a home and stabbing a woman, she previously faced charges of attempted deliberate homicide and assault with a weapon.
Prosecutors last week adjusted the set of charges; they now include attempted deliberate homicide, robbery and aggravated burglary. The robbery charge stems from Pierce allegedly threatening a man in the home with a knife while demanding his phone and money.
Bringing a knife with her in the home invasion, according to charging documents, earned the aggravated burglary charge. The woman, who was only watching the home during the incident on July 23, 2017, was repeatedly stabbed in the chest and neck.
The difference in the set of charges is 60 years: one assault with a weapon charge carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence, while both robbery and aggravated burglary carry maximum 40-year penalties. The attempted deliberate homicide charge alone, however, still carries a possible life sentence if Pierce is convicted.
In the more prominently publicized case against Pierce, involving the deaths and dismemberment of two people weeks after the Montana Street case, she faces two counts of deliberate homicide. Her co-defendant, Augustus Standingrock, has pleaded guilty to the counts in accepting a plea agreement that calls for a life sentence with the possibility of parole.
Pierce's trial date in the dismemberment case has been postponed and not yet rescheduled. The Montana Street trial is set for April 12.