Babies. A minority religion. A different culture.
Students come to the Montana University System with diverse needs and backgrounds.
Teresa Stevenson had two small children when she started school at Montana State University-Northern, and then she got pregnant with a third.
At first, she worried about how she’d deal with a newborn, but her professors eased her mind about the kiddos.
“They come to class. My professors have held the baby,” said Stevenson, a military veteran.
Stevenson, who medically retired from the military, wasn’t right out of high school when she enrolled in college, and she’s not alone. The working parent is among the nontraditional students the state of Montana wants to encourage to complete degrees as an effort to seed the workforce.
Administrators easily bandy about the word “diversity,” but students in Montana and as far away as New York want faculty and staff to understand their unique identities and backgrounds. A faculty member at Helena College said the scope of the student population is broad.
“What does diversity mean here?” said Debbie Micu, an instructor at Helena College. “We have students that are … single parents or facing life challenges of divorce or socioeconomic challenges.
“We also have diverse students in the LGBTQ community that we provide resources and support for. We have some Native American population.
“So when you say diversity, we have so many different, amazing students that come from different backgrounds. Sometimes, it can be overwhelming as to how you meet those needs for all those students as a small community college.”
According to data from the Montana University System, campuses overall retained 70% of all undergraduates in 2017. By comparison, campuses retained 65% of Pell students (with lower incomes), 58.8% of Native American students, 60.6% of nontraditional students, and 62.6% of veterans.
Brock Tessman, deputy commissioner of academic research and student affairs, said students drop out for financial reasons, but a specific circumstance often precedes it. In some cases, he said a school hasn’t come through with aid in a timely way, but he also said understanding the students and their hardships in advance can prevent them from leaving.
“It starts with knowing your students along the way. In fact, if you know them along the way, they’ll be less likely to leave in the first place,” said Tessman, in the Montana Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education.
The Montana University System is launching a program to increase retention and graduation based on a proven model developed at the City University of New York. At CUNY, Shalini Doodnauth said campus clubs were important to her as a student.
“One of them had a Hindu Society. That’s important because I’m a Hindu student,” said Doodnauth, at Borough of Manhattan Community College, of CUNY.
One day last semester at La Guardia Community College, Latin music played in the halls. One wall displayed photographs of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. with family members and others. Another wall showed portraits of people who are LGBTQ, along with their stories.
Courtney Ranchor, 24, got involved in the “Shades of the Rainbow” exhibit because he learned there was more LGBTQ history in Queens than he had realized.
“My hope is that if I tell my story and kids tell their stories, other people will also come forward, and it will help somebody out there,” said Ranchor, a freshman last semester.
He said La Guardia has a lot of resources, and staff and faculty themselves represent diverse nationalities and cultures.
“They’re making big efforts to showcase diversity in a different way, and I think it’s great,” Ranchor said.
In Montana, students also said they want to see faculty members who look like them and understand their needs, like Stevenson’s need to bring a newborn to class.
Shalbilyn Tall Whiteman said UM has needed to do more to help Native American students, and at times, administrators pay only lip service to their largest minority population.
“They scream cultural diversity. They’re so proud that we have Kyiyo, that we have programs (for Native students),” said Tall Whiteman, a student. Kyiyo is the Native American Student Association and name of the powwow at UM. “ … But on the university page, like, what is it? A bunch of white kids. I feel like we do need more support.”
Budget cuts have meant decreased funding for many areas across campus. However, UM plans to bring an administrator on board in September to support Native students, and also has plans to hire a director of diversity.
MSU-Northern has made strides in boosting retention among Native students with its Little River Institute, a federally supported program funded in 2015 to help Native students at non-Native majority campuses. Enrollment of Native students went from 12% prior to the grant to 18% in 2019.
Mia LameBull, a senior last semester studying broadfield social sciences and secondary education, said she senses a difference in the way instructors hold discussions in class.
The institute includes faculty training. In the past, LameBull said she might have been asked, “What does the Native population think?”
“I can’t answer for the Native population. I’m only one person,” LameBull said.
Now, she said faculty members are more attentive to Native students even in the ways they accept homework assignments. For instance, LameBull has completed oral reports rather than written ones.
“I see them being a lot more culturally responsive,” she said.