It's a touchy subject. Private memorials on the roadsides of Montana can be poignant ways to mark the sites of those who’ve died there.
In many cases, they’re also illegal.
“It has become a practice for people who have lost loved ones due to a fatal crash to express their grief by placing a memorial within the highway right of way near the crash site,” Jim Kelly of Missoula said in a statewide media release this week.
Kelly, state chairman of the American Legion’s Fatality Marker Program, said the Legion and the Montana Department of Transportation “acknowledge the need some people feel to express themselves in this way. (But) the placement of private memorials within a roadway’s right-of-way is not allowed under state statutes.”
In eastern Montana, MDT recently started removing private tributes from state right of way, touching off some objections from the public.
Gary Harper, the transportation department’s superintendent of maintenance in the Glendive section, told the Ranger Review of Glendive the move was a result of a meeting in which it was determined some of the memorials had become a distraction to motorists.
It hasn’t been an issue in western Montana, said Steve Felix, MDT’s Missoula area maintenance chief. And while there are a smattering of such benches, crosses and markers around, Felix doesn’t foresee it becoming one.
“Are we going to run out and take something down?” he said. “No. We’re not actively pursuing those types of things.”
“It’s a very difficult issue,” acknowledged Lori Ryan, public information for the state transportation department in Helena. “It is a safety issue for the traveling public, and it’s also a hard issue for the grieving families, so those items are treated with respect.”
She said maintenance staff do “whatever they can to find and reach out to the families of those memorials so that they understand the reasons and know that those materials they have used in the memorials or that they decorated white crosses with need to be removed.”
Ryan doesn’t believe those who establish private highway memorials intend to break the law. But they may not be aware of two approved state programs that are acceptable alternatives to a private memorial.
Kelly outlined the two in the American Legion release.
One is MDT’s Adopt-A-Highway program, which allows the adoption of two-mile segments of highway in memory of loved ones. MDT installs those signs in compliance with federal and state standards.
“Those who adopt a highway are required to clean their adopted roadways at least two times a year,” Kelly said. “MDT will loan you safety vests and bags for your cleanup efforts.”
The other option is Kelly’s and the American Legion’s Highway Fatality program, often referred to as the White Cross program.
Since 1953 the Legion has had an agreement with the state of Montana to mount undecorated markers at fatal crash sites, with regulations for installation and annual maintenance of the crosses. Kelly has spent the past five years painting, planting, mapping, researching and recording the crosses in a multi-county region of western Montana. Last year alone he quit counting the crosses he installed at 411, he said.
A cross marker isn’t intended to be a personal memorial but a clear reminder that death happened at that spot.
“Our requirements are either they’re made of breakaway materials such as (flexible) delineator posts or a breakaway joint at the base of them so that when cars run into them they’re not causing another fatality,” Kelly said.
That’s not the case with unmovable concrete-based benches and stanchions favored in private memorials.
Felix said it varies widely, but the rule of thumb on county roads in Montana is that the right-of-way “clear zone” extends 30 feet on both sides of the center line. Ryan said the transportation department issues encroachment permits for markers inside the zone, for things like the Legion's fatality markers. Otherwise nothing is allowed.
Unsanctioned memorials can become problematic when, for instance, upkeep is required.
“That’s kind of one of the things in eastern Montana," said Kelly. "They’ve faced people unloading lawnmowers on the highway and unloading materials. They put in solar lights and every year go out and mow the lawn around the markers. Kids are opening the door and getting out into the travel lane. Somebody’s just asking to be hit.”
Private highway memorials in the Missoula area include one found on the secondary road near Frenchtown Pond, one by the Cyr Bridge, another between Evaro and Arlee on U.S. Highway 93 and two east of Missoula on Highway 200, near East Missoula and Marshall Grade.
Kelly said the American Legion strongly encourages grieving parties wishing to place a marker near the site of a fatal crash to work with their local Legion post to place a fatality marker. Those markers must remain undecorated.
In Missoula, Mineral and Ravalli County, contact the American Legion at 825 Ronan Street, 543-7391, or Hellgatepost127@yahoo.com. Requests will be forwarded to the appropriate individual.