A Missoula food truck owner is starting a new fixed location downtown and has launched a community-minded crowdfunding campaign to get going. And next month, a daylong workshop designed for aspiring or current food and beverage entrepreneurs will be held in town.
Brett Ferris started Dobi’s Teriyaki in 2014 after suffering “yaki withdrawals” because he couldn’t find the ubiquitous food — marinated chicken and grilled flank steak served over rice — that he had lived on in his hometown of Seattle. The food truck has been a success, so now he’s trying to open a permanent restaurant inside Stockman’s Bar, which has a dedicated kitchen space and seating.
“It kind of fell in my lap,” he said. “It’s an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”
Buying or renting real estate in Missoula is “outrageously expensive,” he said, so after looking for a long time he’s happy to find a place that’s booming with development and crawling with foot traffic at all times of the year.
“We’ll hopefully get some success going like (new burger joint) Wally and Buck and (barbecue restaurant) Notorious P.I.G., and be a little powerhouse of food options on Front Street,” Ferris said.
As a small business owner in Missoula, Ferris decided the best way to finance the new project was to turn to Dobi’s fans far and wide and crowdsource the funding. He’s hoping to help another nonprofit organization in town feed needy people as well.
He’s launched an IndieGogo campaign to buy new kitchen equipment, and in exchange for donations he’s offering perks such as meal packages, private pre-opening dinner parties at the new location, on-site catered parties with the food truck, and Dobi’s for an entire year.
He’s also partnering with the Missoula Food Bank to allow people to buy a “pay it forward” perk, which means their donation would buy a meal that would be distributed by the Food Bank through their Food Circle program.
“We are aware Dobi's has a lot of fans and supporters that live out of town or maybe aren't interested in any merchandise, but who would still like to make a contribution to the campaign,” Ferris explained.
Ferris is hoping to open the new location by mid-May. He’s hiring new workers now, and hasn’t decided if he’s going to keep the food truck running.
A handful of eateries have opened inside Stockman’s Bar, but Ferris said it’s time to update the equipment.
“We’re trying to match the equipment on the truck, which is all high-end, nice stuff,” he said.
Opening a new restaurant in Missoula isn't easy.
That's why, on May 7, the Blackstone Launchpad at the University of Montana and other organizations are hosting an event designed to encourage and support entrepreneurs who want to start their own food and/or beverage business.
The “Missoula Food and Beverage Strategic Doing” will be held at Goodworks Ventures at 129 W. Alder St. from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
“This workshop will use a structured approach to identifying strategic opportunities and developing practical action plans that participants will commit to move forward,” wrote Blackstone director Paul Gladen in a summary about the event.
He said the workshop is for “current or aspiring” food and beverage entrepreneurs or people who are engaged with the industry and want to move it forward.
The UM Broader Impacts Group and the Montana Manufacturing Extension Center are also collaborating on the workshop.
To register, visit online at eventbrite.com/e/missoula-food-beverage-strategic-doing-tickets-60617958947.