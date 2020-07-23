DOC names acting warden following resignation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Montana Department of Corrections named Jim Salmonsen acting warden at Montana State Prison as the state agency conducts recruitment for the position, the DOC announced Thursday.

Deputy Warden Salmonsen has been named acting warden following the resignation of Lynn Guyer from the position last week. Montana Department of Corrections spokesperson Carolynn Bright on Wednesday confirmed Guyer had submitted his letter of resignation on July 16.

Salmonsen is a 31-year veteran of the Montana State Prison and has temporarily served in the post as the DOC conducted previous recruitment efforts. “The department thanks Lynn Guyer for his service to the citizens of Montana and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors,” said Director Reginald Michael in a statement on Thursday. “As the department proceeds with its recruitment for the warden position, we’re fortunate to have someone with Jim Salmonsen’s experience at the helm.”

Warden Guyer joined the team at the prison roughly two years ago following his retirement from a 30-year career with the Idaho Department of Corrections. His departure comes at a time of intense scrutiny while COVID-19 cases continued to fester across Montana and lawmakers on the corrections department's oversight committee have expressed much concern about the novel coronavirus sweeping through facilities here as it has in other states.

