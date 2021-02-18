Docket or doc fest: Climate case hits both film screen and courtroom

“So it may come to the judge’s bench or the court of public opinion,” Beers said. “The legal basis is not just legitimate but profound. The Constitution provides a remedy in its language. But whether this Supreme Court will ever get there, I have no idea.”

Meanwhile, Cooper’s film has gotten there, at least to the point where the general public can see the argument as the young people have made it and judge for themselves. While she and her crew will miss the thrill of seeing a live audience react to their work, the remote format of the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival makes it possible to do additional things a week in Missoula wouldn’t allow.

For example, after the initial screening at 5 p.m. on Feb. 24, Cooper and Kelsey Juliana will be able to do a live question-and-answer session with viewers from around the world via Zoom. On Feb. 26, she’ll present again to middle and high school students through the festival’s educational portal.

“We typically aren’t able to do that,” Cooper said. “The lawsuit was the red thread, the backbone that is our journey through this story. But it’s also about the experiences of these young people. It’s about how growing up as a young person with this case as the backdrop of your childhood. Some of them have become young adults in this process. What impact does that have on your life?”

