A documentary highlighting the Salish Kootenai College Early Learning Center will premiere Tuesday online.

The documentary, produced by the Bipartisan Policy Center, explores how the learning center in Pablo provides high-quality care by continuing traditions passed down through generations.

Featured speakers include Leigh Anne Courville, co-chair of the education center and Barb Fabre, CEO of Indigenous Visioning.

The documentary is the fourth part of a developing series exploring access to affordable, quality child care and the relationship between tribes and early childhood programs.

The documentary will be available to watch on Tuesday at 3 p.m. on the Bipartisan Policy Center’s YouTube channel. Based in Washington, D.C., the Bipartisan Policy Center combines ideas from both political parties to promote health and opportunity.