Documents: Missoula Co. deputy's 2017 actions raised use-of-force allegations

"It should be noted that all reviewers felt Deputy Hartsell did some excellent law enforcement work throughout this event," Burt wrote. "However, had he reviewed his report and video he might have been able to clear up some confusion by the readers and there is no doubt that he should have used a little more caution in at least one intersection."

These instances fell into the timeline of Hartsell's second stint with the Missoula County Sheriff's Office. Disciplinary documents from 2005, during his first years on the job, show then-Sheriff Mike McMeekin was concerned about Hartsell's place in the department. On May 2, 2005, Hartsell was suspended without pay for six weeks after he was arrested for a DUI in Ravalli County following a non-injury vehicle crash and alleged stop sign violation, according to the document. The DUI prompted the county attorney's office to dismiss charges against other man charged with DUI after Hartsell arrested him, and to review other cases with which Hartsell was associated. McMeekin notes Hartsell was forthcoming about his own DUI with his supervisors, but that this was Hartsell's second suspension in a month.