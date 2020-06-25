Documents: Missoula Co. deputy's 2017 actions raised use-of-force allegations

A Missoula County District Court judge has ordered the release of body camera footage and internal reports stemming from a November 2017 arrest during which now-retired Missoula County Sheriff's Deputy Doug Hartsell was accused of strangling a man in handcuffs.
The Missoulian has been in litigation over a public records request for the video and reports since early 2018. Hartsell fought the release of the video of Brandon Shea's arrest and related documents for two years, including participating in an appeal to the Montana Supreme Court, while Missoula County officials did not object. District Court Judge Shane Vannatta ruled on June 17 that "as a law enforcement officer, Hartsell occupied a position of great public trust," and that Hartsell had no reasonable expectation of privacy in the internal investigation and criminal investigation into his on-duty conduct.
"The Missoulian went the extra mile to protect the public's right to know. The court once again enforced the public's right to review police officer conduct, and once again recognized that a law officer has no reasonable expectation of privacy in on-duty actions and investigations into those actions," said Missoulian attorney Martha Sheehy.
The records released by Vannatta's order reveal that internally, law enforcement officials questioned Hartsell's alleged conduct in the arrest based on the accounts of the three deputies who witnessed the arrest and the photographs taken of Shea’s neck when he was taken to jail. According to an investigation synopsis dated Feb. 2, 2018 — less than three months after the incident — those photographs “appear to show fingernail marks or marks that are consistent with the allegations.”
All four reviewers — three sergeants and a corporal — found Hartsell violated Missoula County Sheriff’s Office use-of-force policy by using excessive force on a handcuffed subject. Three of the four concluded that Hartsell’s alleged actions constituted mistreating a prisoner, a felony, according to the documents.
Beyond the initial reports from three deputies that touched off the use-of-force review, the internal review documents show that several of Hartsell's superiors in the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office sought to shed light on the incident through procedural channels. In a letter dated Dec. 18, 2017 — roughly a month after the incident — written by Sgt. Gordon Schmill to Lt. Jace Dicken, Schmill raised the alarm about Hartsell in broader terms than the Shea arrest, concerned about his ability to handle stressful situations. Documents released by Vannatta's order show Hartsell was twice suspended from work, reprimanded for a breach of department policy and was the subject of a substantiated complaint about "poor work judgment" in the years and months before Shea's arrest. Upon its conclusion, the investigation was referred to the Montana Department of Justice, Sheriff T.J. McDermott told the Missoulian at the time.
The body camera footage of Shea's arrest begins with Shea face-down in handcuffs during a nighttime incident. Shea is combative and swears often at the deputies. The sections of video showing the moments in which deputies allege Hartsell held Shea down with one arm and used his other hand to choke him are dark and unclear. However, Shea can be heard gasping:
“I can’t breathe.”
Gregory McDonnell, a Missoula attorney representing Hartsell, said Thursday the video "exonerates" his client, and he thinks "the video speaks for itself."
Schmill's letter to Dickens nearly a month after the Shea arrest is the first document in a series of investigative files from within the sheriff's office into the November 2017 incident. In it, Schmill states several deputies on scene had raised concerns about Hartsell's actions during Shea's arrest, and he requested further examination of the incident.
"My investigation has unfolded some serious concerns of Doug Hartsell's thought process about handling stressful situations, using county property, and making conscious decisions to disregard acting supervisor directives," Schmill writes.
Three deputies were on the scene during Shea’s arrest. According to the internal review documents, one of the deputies on scene, the shift supervisor, twice “pulled Hartsell off” Shea but Hartsell repeatedly went back at Shea. After pulling Hartsell off Shea a third time, Hartsell told the deputy “Don’t you ever f-----g pull me off again,” according to comments in the documents.
The use-of-force findings report was released to the Missoulian by Vannatta's order. Written by Patrol Capt. Robert Taylor in February 2018, it examined tactical decision making, effective training, adequacy of equipment for the incident, incident documentation, justification for law enforcement at the scene and application of force.
“All reviewers generally agree that force up until the point that Hartsell reportedly grabbed the suspect by the throat and allegedly began strangling him was appropriately applied,” Taylor wrote.
The findings report also notes a "gross under-use of body-worn cameras" by deputies involved, and labels the initial documentation of the incident as "lacking and inadequate." Rather than going through the procedural channels, the deputies lodged their concerns about Hartsell's use of force in written statements to supervisors in the department. Additionally, Hartsell should have better described Shea's combative resistance, the reviewers noted, so that Shea could have been charged appropriately.
In concluding the report, Taylor recommended the Professional Standards Section conduct an inquiry into two policy violations — excessive use of force for allegedly choking Shea and insubordination for telling his supervising deputy not to interfere — as well as the allegations of mistreating prisoners, a felony charge.
After the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation concluded its own investigation, the case was handed to Lake County Attorney Steve Eschenbacher in September 2018 for a charging decision. Eschenbacher charged Hartsell with the felony, but shortly after entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with Hartsell, citing, among other things, that Shea had been uncooperative. In addition, reviewers said they were unable to reach Shea. The Missoulian emailed Shea's mother this week and went to his last known address in an attempt to contact him for comment on this story, but was unsuccessful in reaching him.
The internal review into the Shea arrest was not the only incident within the year preceding the arrest that drew the scrutiny of Hartsell's supervisors. The documents released to the Missoulian revealed Hartsell was the subject of at least four other incidents, two of them related to use of force, that spurred internal communications before the Shea arrest.
An April 12, 2017, investigative report by Undersheriff Rich Maricelli and Detectives Capt. David Conway found allegations that Hartsell had exhibited poor work judgement and was employing ineffective traffic stop procedures were substantiated. Another allegation against Hartsell, that he was too cozy with a "known criminal" whom Hartsell said he was trying to turn into an informant, was not substantiated, according to the report.
In February 2017, supervisors wrote a written reprimand for breach of department policy after Hartsell called two people he arrested "s--t heads" in an open conversation on Facebook.
Three incidents involving Hartsell in 2017, including the Shea arrest, set off use-of-force reviews. An undated findings report found that Hartsell and another deputy — Travis Wafstet, who was also on scene during the Shea arrest — had incorrectly joined a vehicle pursuit of a suspect with Missoula city police. A memo dated April 26, 2017, from Capt. Bill Burt about another use-of-force review, said reviewers in that case found Hartsell had used good tactical decision making, appropriate application of force and exhibited good training in a vehicle pursuit.
"It should be noted that all reviewers felt Deputy Hartsell did some excellent law enforcement work throughout this event," Burt wrote. "However, had he reviewed his report and video he might have been able to clear up some confusion by the readers and there is no doubt that he should have used a little more caution in at least one intersection."
These instances fell into the timeline of Hartsell's second stint with the Missoula County Sheriff's Office. Disciplinary documents from 2005, during his first years on the job, show then-Sheriff Mike McMeekin was concerned about Hartsell's place in the department. On May 2, 2005, Hartsell was suspended without pay for six weeks after he was arrested for a DUI in Ravalli County following a non-injury vehicle crash and alleged stop sign violation, according to the document. The DUI prompted the county attorney's office to dismiss charges against other man charged with DUI after Hartsell arrested him, and to review other cases with which Hartsell was associated. McMeekin notes Hartsell was forthcoming about his own DUI with his supervisors, but that this was Hartsell's second suspension in a month.
"The bottom line is that you know what the rules, policies and procedures are; you simply elect to ignore that ones that seem inconvenient or insignificant to you at any given time. We’ve had enough," McMeekin wrote. "You will either meet your full responsibilities as a deputy sheriff or need to find employment elsewhere.”
This week, Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott issued a statement to the Missoulian when asked to comment on the release of the internal review documents and body camera footage:
“We take all allegations of excessive use of force very seriously. When a report or complaint is made, we conduct a thorough investigation. That is what took place with this incident," McDermott and Maricelli said in an emailed statement to the Missoulian on Wednesday. "Missoula County Sheriff’s Office also referred the incident to the Montana Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for a review or our investigation and to further examine the incident.”
The sheriff’s office noted in an email to the Missoulian its commitment to transparency, but declined an interview beyond the emailed statement.
To watch a video of Brandon Shea's arrest, go to this story on Missoulian.com.
