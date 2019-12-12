After more than a decade's hiatus, Dogfish Head beer is back in Missoula as the iconic craft brewery makes its return to the Montana market.
The highly sought-after brew is already available at locations around town and beer enthusiasts have taken note.
“People definitely notice and they’re stoked,” said Zach Millar, owner of the Dram Shop, which currently has Dogfish Head on tap at both its downtown and central locations. “Missoula’s got a fairly nuanced craft beer crowd. I think it’s always cool to have some of these national brands become available in Missoula.”
Dogfish Head was founded in 1995 in Delaware and is known for its IPAs, sour beers and use of unexpected ingredients.
Owner Sam Calagione has been drinking Montana’s craft beers for years, so it only made sense to bring his own libations here permanently. His wife Mariah’s family has a house in Big Sky where they visit each winter.
“Montana holds a huge place in my heart,” he said in a phone interview. “I’ve come out and skied every year in Montana for over a decade, so I’ve been drinking the local Montana beers there for a long, long time.”
Distributed by Summit Beverage, four beers are currently available on draft at locations around Missoula, including their mainstay IPAs, the 60 Minute and 90 Minute Imperial, plus the newer Slightly Mighty Low-Cal IPA and the popular SeaQuench Session Sour. Bottles and cans are expected to hit shelves in January or February.
Years back, you could get Dogfish Head in Missoula, said Worden’s Market brewmeister Mark Thomsen. Back then, he said local distributors were getting it from distributors in Portland and Seattle rather than direct from the brewery.
“It turns out, the state didn’t want them to do that,” he said. “They needed to go through the particular licensing of getting it, so we had to stop offering it.”
Around the same time, Dogfish Head was being featured on the Discovery Channel show “Brewmasters,” which Calagione said took his smaller craft production to new heights.
“Demand for Dogfish Head beer soared and we couldn’t keep up with it,” he said. “So we did retract from some of our further away markets.”
Because they didn’t have a full-time Montana distributor, he said it wasn’t a market they could directly support with their resources at the time.
Fast-forward to this past May. Dogfish Head announced its merger with The Boston Beer Co., maker of Samuel Adams Boston Lager, which Calagione said has been transformational in terms of their national resources.
“The fact that Boston Beer already had awesome, strong distribution partners here, it meant we could finally get our beer to the great state of Montana,” Calagione said.
Beer drinkers might be familiar with the 60 and 90 Minute IPAs, but Calagione is equally excited about the other two offerings, as well as new beers currently in the works.
The Slightly Mighty is a low-calorie IPA brewed with monk fruit, which Calagione said has no calories but adds body to the beer.
“It gets its name because it’s slight in calories and mighty in hop character,” he said. “Slightly Mighty has the exact same calories per 12-ounce serving as Michelob Ultra, but it actually tastes like a full-flavored IPA.” He added it’s the fastest-growing beer in Dogfish Head history.
The SeaQuench is the No. 1 selling session sour beer in America, Calagione said, adding that it’s made with sea salt, black limes and lime juice — something he calls an “active lifestyle-oriented recipe.”
“A lot of people call this beer ‘SkiQuench Ale’ because it’s such a great après-ski beer,” he said.
He’ll have plenty of time for après ski when he visits Big Sky this January for his annual trip. This year he’s bringing all of his buddies from high school, who are turning or have already turned 50 recently.
“As a guy who lives in a state that doesn’t even have a ski mountain, one of my favorite weeks of the year is the one I get to go out to Big Sky,” he said. “I’m so excited that our brand, which is all about celebrating the outdoors, is now available in what I think of as one of the quintessential outdoorsy states in America.”
While Missoula’s taste buds should be excited enough for the four beers already here, Calagione said beer-lovers should keep their eyes peeled for additional offerings.
There’s talk of bringing their American Beauty Hazy Ripple to town, which is a collaboration beer with the Grateful Dead to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the "American Beauty" album. The can features the iconic Grateful Dead dancing bear.
Calagione is particularly excited about a new collaboration that takes their ties overseas. As the No. 1 sour beer producer in America, Dogfish Head is teaming up with Rodenbach Brewery out of Belgium, the No. 1 sour beer producer in Europe.
Rodenbach is shipping “boatloads” of their sour beer across the ocean in tankers, which will be added to Dogfish Head’s sour beer to produce a blend they will be canning and distributing in the coming months.
“We’re very proud because Rodenbach’s been brewing sour beers for over 400 years and they’ve never once collaborated with another brewery,” he said. “So we’re very proud that in their 400-year history, the first brewery they chose to collaborate with is Dogfish Head.”
Thomsen said Dogfish Head was one of the favorites at Worden's Market, so they’re looking forward to having it back.
“The narrative of selling beer exists in companies like Dogfish Head and the way they do some cool, eclectic and unusual, fun stuff, because that’s really what Worden’s Market is all about,” he said.
Millar said the Dram Shop’s business model is based on providing as much variety as possible, so getting access to a brewery like Dogfish Head is always exciting.
“People are generally pretty aware about what we do and they’re always looking for cool beers that they haven’t seen before to try. Or, maybe they’re a transplant from somewhere where that beer was available and they can’t get it anymore because they’re here, so they’ll be especially excited to see it on tap and be able to have a pint,” he said.
He added it creates a nice lens through which to see our local craft brewing scene.
“To be able to have these well-established brands and be able to put up our local beers next to them and compare and contrast I think is just a positive thing for everybody.”