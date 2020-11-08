 Skip to main content
DOJ: Missoula County Attorney's Office to arrange coroner's inquest
DOJ: Missoula County Attorney's Office to arrange coroner's inquest

The Missoula County Attorney's Office will arrange a coroner's inquest into the death of a man shot Saturday by a police officer, according to an email Sunday from the Montana Department of Justice.

As of Sunday evening, the Missoula County coroner had not released the identity of the man who died Saturday following the confrontation with the Missoula Police Department.

In a news release Saturday night, police said officers who responded to a disturbance on the 2300 block of Sherwood Lane were "immediately confronted by a male armed with a knife.

"The male did not comply with commands to drop the knife and instead, attacked the initial responding officer.

"The officer was forced to defend himself and shot the male, who was later pronounced deceased."

The news release directed media questions to the Montana Department of Justice. However, additional information was not available Sunday.

"No additional details about the incident are available at this time," said John Barnes, communications director for the Montana DOJ, in response to emailed questions about the incident. 

Barnes directed the Missoulian to local police for the status of the officer involved in the shooting and other details. The Missoulian did not receive comments Sunday from the Missoula Police Department in response to an email. 

Barnes also noted the Division of Criminal Investigation, DCI, would investigate the matter.
 
"DCI’s investigation will take as long as is necessary to look into the incident thoroughly," Barnes said in the email. "When we’re done, we’ll give the investigative file to the Missoula County Attorney’s Office and the matter will be in their hands. They will arrange a coroner’s inquest."
 
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office could not be reached for comment via voicemail on Sunday regarding the dead man's identity.

