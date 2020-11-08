DOJ: Missoula County Attorney's Office to arrange coroner's inquest

The Missoula County Attorney's Office will arrange a coroner's inquest into the death of a man shot Saturday by a police officer, according to an email Sunday from the Montana Department of Justice.

As of Sunday evening, the Missoula County coroner had not released the identity of the man who died Saturday following the confrontation with the Missoula Police Department.

In a news release Saturday night, police said officers who responded to a disturbance on the 2300 block of Sherwood Lane were "immediately confronted by a male armed with a knife.

"The male did not comply with commands to drop the knife and instead, attacked the initial responding officer.

"The officer was forced to defend himself and shot the male, who was later pronounced deceased."

The news release directed media questions to the Montana Department of Justice. However, additional information was not available Sunday.