Don't overlook historic Skookum Butte lookout, one of the last of its kind

Skookum Butte Lookout

This year is the first phase in a three-part restoration project for the Skookum Butte lookout, which could be eligible to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places and already is on the National Historic Lookout Register.

The plan calls for repairing and stabilizing the rock foundation; replacing severely checked or rotten logs; re-roofing with cedar shingles; replacing the chimney jack, stovepipe and stove; and replacing the ridge flashing to prevent moisture from seeping in.

It’s being funded with a $20,000 Heritage Stewardship Enhancement grant, a $500 Forest Fire Lookout Association grant, and an estimated $14,570 in-kind contribution from Passport in Time volunteers.