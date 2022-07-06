Donation helps revive Big Brothers Big Sisters Missoula branch

Missoula's Big Brothers Big Sisters branch is back to making matches like Olivia Goss, 15, and Jennifer Thomsen, 38, thanks to a donation from The Fraternal Order of Eagles #32.

The Missoula Eagles recently contributed nearly $21,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters in order to sustain the youth mentoring organization.

The donation revives the organization’s programming in Missoula, which temporarily shut down in 2019 because of a budget shortfall.

The new funding will help create lasting partnerships like Goss and Thomsen’s. The pair started meeting in 2016 when Olivia, now a high school student, was in fourth grade.

“We’ve been together a while,” Thomsen said.

Once a week, the pair cook dinner, visit the farmers market or goes on float trips together as part of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“We always make sure to stay in touch and have a good time,” Thomsen said.

“It’s just a nice, fun thing to do,” added Olivia. She said her favorite activity is the duo’s annual kayaking trip, but her favorite part about the organization as a whole is the chance to spend time with Thomsen.

“Just the fact that I have a really long-term friendship with her is really great,” Olivia said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters runs two operations in Missoula: School Buddies and Community-Based programs. Activities have about a 40% participation rate, according to Samantha Dennison with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Montana, who said that figure indicates healthy turnout for the organization.

Dennison said the influence of a stable, positive older person in a child’s life is the No. 1 protective factor guaranteeing the child reaches their full potential.

“I don’t think a lot of people realize how important it can be for people to have a mentor at that age,” said Piper Vant, 21. Vant has been partnered with 10-year-old Vyvien Alley-Jensen for about a year.

Vant and Vyvien regularly get together to go to Splash Montana, host movie nights or try their hands at baking.

"I'm glad I have a chance to be with her, because me and Piper get along really, really well," Vyvien said. "I hope she will always be with me."

“We do all sorts of stuff,” said Vant. “It’s been a joy. I’m excited for another year.”

Another year with the organization was made possible thanks to Jared Byxbe, the Eagles local president who selected Big Brothers Big Sisters for the donation.

“The Eagles are all about people helping people,” Byxbe said.

The Eagles always relish an opportunity to help children, Byxbe explained, and he wanted to support the organization reestablishing itself locally.

“They really needed more of a push in Missoula,” he said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is now open for enrollment of new matches. Dennison said the organization currently includes 15 pairs in Missoula and they’re looking to double enrollment by the end of the year.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Dennison said.

She added the group has a short waitlist for both Bigs and Littles.

“We really need both,” she said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters hopes to expand its School Buddies program and add activities for its Community-Based programs.

“We are prepared, ready to go and enrolling as fast as we can,” said Dennison. “We have nowhere to go but up. We are poised and prepared.”

Before the organization suspended operations in 2019, the Missoula group had approximately 100 matches, so rebuilding is going to require a lot of cooperative work, Dennison pointed out.

“That’s going to take a lot of financial and community support,” Dennison said.

She encouraged community members to reach out for opportunities to volunteer or become part of a match. Dennison also suggested businesses could offer coupons or host activities for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

To get involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters, visit bbbsnwmontana.org.