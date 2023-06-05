The Facebook page of Kalispell’s animal shelter was hacked last week, with out-of-country scammers requesting money for dogs that don’t exist.

On May 30, the first fraudulent post on the Humane Society of Northwest Montana’s Facebook page was made, Executive Director Stacie DaBolt said. Since then, multiple posts have popped up soliciting donations and payments in exchange for animals.

DaBolt explained the scam lures people to give money under the guise of supporting the shelter's animals and services, but then the money vanishes. DaBolt warned these posts are fake and stressed that people shouldn’t click links asking for money.

A post made on June 1 claims a dog named “Pullo” has cancer. It asks people to make donations online to save the dog, but there is no dog named “Pullo” on the Humane Society’s website.

There were posts about French bulldogs and Yorkshire puppies for sale that have since been deleted, DaBolt said. The last legitimate post she made was on May 30 about a group of middle school students who raised money to support the shelter.

Comments on the Human Society’s posts have also been disabled by the hacker.

“It’s completely gone, I can’t recover it,” DaBolt said of her organization’s Facebook page. DaBolt suspects that the hacker is based in Nigeria.

The Humane Society uses Facebook as its main communication tool to post events and updates on adoptable pets, shelter highlights and fundraising announcements. Not having that resource has thrown a wrench in DaBolt’s ability to get shelter information to the public. The page has about 15,000 followers.

“It’s devastating,” she said. “For us, as a nonprofit, it impacts us terribly because that's where we do all of our communication from."

She thanked the page’s many subscribers who saw the suspicious posts and reported them.

The status of the page is in limbo while DaBolt decides whether to wait out recovery efforts or start a new shelter page altogether. She said she’s made a case with Facebook, but has heard little back from the social media company in the way of tangible support.

Data from the Federal Trade Commission showed a surge in money losses to online fraud in 2022 compared to 2021. In 2022, U.S. consumers lost $2.6 billion to imposter scams.

For up-to-date information on the Humane Society of Northwest Montana, visit their website at humanesocietypets.com