Donors needed now to address historically low blood supply

As the nation gathers again for celebrations this season, the American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels.

Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood donations this time of year. Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible. If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.

To encourage donors to help address the historically low blood supply this holiday season, all who come to give Dec. 17 through Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Kalispell

Dec. 27: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Flathead County Health Department, 1035 First Ave. W.

Lakeside

Dec. 21: 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Lakeside QRU Community Hall, 201 Bills Road.

Marion

Dec. 30: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Marion Community Hall, 180 Gopher Lane.

Whitefish

Dec. 22: 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m., Park Side Credit Union, 1300 Baker Ave.

St. Regis

Dec. 23: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Regis High School, 6 Tiger St.

Missoula

Dec. 20: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St.

Dec. 21: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Missoula Rotary Club Blood Drive at the DoubleTree Hotel, 100 Madison St.

Dec. 27: Noon-5 p.m., Southgate Mall, 2901 Brooks

Hamilton

Dec. 22: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Marcus Daly Hospital, 1200 Westwood Drive.

Stevensville

Dec. 17: Noon-6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 216 College St.

Plains

Dec. 29: Noon-5 p.m., Plains VFW Hall, 201 West Lynch.

Thompson Falls

Dec. 28: Noon-4:30 p.m., St. William Catholic Church, 416 Preston Ave.

