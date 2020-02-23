Double Front Chicken: 'It's an institution, right?'

Collette Deschamps grew up on a ranch outside Missoula, and on special occasions, she and her sister would hop in the car with their folks for dinner at Double Front Chicken.
"We just didn't eat out very often, so it was always a huge treat to come here," Deschamps said.
She's been coming back off and on ever since, and last week, she and a friend returned for a regular chicken dinner downstairs at a table in the lounge.
"You always know the chicken is going to be amazing," Deschamps said.
At the bar, Kristy Thorson was on the brink of ordering dinner. Usually, she gets the Little Buckaroo, on the kids' menu but enough food for her appetite. Sally Jones, Thorson’s tiny dog and a card-carrying service animal, sat under Thorson’s bar stool wearing a hot pink puffy coat.
"I live literally upstairs," said Thorson, a regular. Just a few minutes earlier, she was scrambling to get ready at home, telling herself, "I've got to find my pants because I'm going to get some of the best chicken and hang out with my friend Leslie."
Leslie Hiett, the bar manager, has worked at the Double Front for 24 years, and she once chased one of Thorson's boyfriends out the door when he grew threatening and even grabbed Sally Jones.
Said Thorson: "It's family here, man."
Double Front Chicken, named because it has one front door on Railroad Street and another on Alder, first started selling chicken dinners in 1934 or 1935, and minus the year and five days the place was under reconstruction after a fire, it's been open since.
Jason Herndon, whose grandparents bought the establishment in 1961, and his dad, Lex Herndon, said the business has adapted over the years, trading lard for frying oil, adding green salads as full meals to the menu, and buying modern furniture for the dining room and bar. (The green counter in the lounge is next, and they joke about it, said Jason: "1990 called. They want their green counters back.")
But aside from the size of the birds — they're larger today than they were a couple of decades ago — the chicken dinners remain the constant at the Double Front. Here, the batter is a closely held secret, the 24- to 25-minute cooking time remains a sure bet (the menus tout Grandpa Herndon's saying, "the best takes a little longer"), and Double Front has become more than the sum of its parts.
"This place has been here for so long, it's an institution, right?" Hiett said.
***
Lex Herndon’s parents bought the business when he was 8 years old.
“Present for my 13th birthday was an apron, and I could start cooking behind the counter,” Lex Herndon said. “I was cooking until 4 in the morning on Friday and Saturday nights all through high school.”
When he was 16, his dad, Gordon Eugene “Gene” Herndon, taught him the books, and when he was 19, Lex ran it for nine months by himself when his parents went on vacation.
Lex had a career with the Missoula Police Department, and he and Jason both talked about trying to leave the family business off and on. Eventually, though, it pulled them both back.
In 1994, Lex and his wife, Joyce, who already owned the liquor license, decided to make Gene an offer for the restaurant. Gene had a price in mind.
“I sent him a buy-sell, and the next day, the café burned,” Lex Herndon said.
They built it back up and planned a soft opening around Christmas the following year.
“We opened with no advanced notice," Lex Herndon said. "We had a week's worth of chicken in the cooker, and we closed at about 7 p.m. on the second day. We did a week's worth of chicken" in two days.
One new employee was so exhausted, the worker didn’t come back after the first day, and one or two others left after the second day without bothering to pick up their checks, Lex Herndon said.
***
Jason Herndon had wanted to be a firefighter, but one day, he got the call: “We need someone to run the family business.” He and his wife had been holding out to start a family until after he got on as a firefighter, so he said yes to Double Front.
“The family business can provide me with what I need to be successful, start our family, and not wait on the hook trying to get on with the fire department,” Jason Herndon said.
He has W-2’s from the business from every year since 1992, and he’s done nearly every job on site, from swamping to pushing poultry through the cutter. Last week, he was shoveling snow off the sidewalks before the delivery trucks arrived.
He knows the business to the nickel — it costs 15 to 20 cents more to buy a quartered bird, but it doesn’t pay off. Double Front employees end up having to trim anyway, and that adds another 5 cents in wages to the cost for a lesser product.
The result on the menu of that eagle eye?
“A really fair price,” Lex said.
You can order a leg, thigh, wing and breast for $12 and feed two healthy eaters — fries included.
“A term Grandpa used to use in his ads was ‘The Working Man’s Supper Club,’” Jason said. “ … Our pricing is as fair as we can be, and we provide an excellent product that Missoula has grown to know and love.”
***
Even chicken fans beyond Missoula have come to love those dinners.
Jason has shipped a whole cooler of chicken to Oregon and has had people send a cab for chicken to the airport. Double Front Chicken has fed Mark Harmon and a man one server said looked just like Christopher Lloyd.
“He looks like Christopher Lloyd because he is Christopher Lloyd,” said the woman with him, as the Herndons recall the story from waitstaff.
Their biggest single order to date was 425 pieces. If the University of Montana Grizzlies play two home games, they’ll cook as many as 1,000 more dinners. All told, they sell 49,920 chicken dinners a year, with Mother’s Day being the busiest day.
The magic begins in a small room under the sidewalk on Alder Street. There’s tile on the floor, a countertop with sink and an industrial poultry saw, and a walk-in refrigerator.
Last week outside the Double Front’s Alder entrance, Jason used a pocketknife to open the steel gates that close flush with the sidewalk. The doors open to a chute that delivery drivers use to send boxes of chicken straight downstairs.
At the bottom of the chute, Lisa Stevens, a chicken cutter and waitress, receives the boxes and hauls them to the cutting room to quarter chickens.
In a yellow apron and rubber boots, she pulls them from the box and shakes out the liquid. Then, she runs them through the poultry saw lickety-split, nipping off the tail, halving the bird down the middle, then splitting those pieces, pushing the meat to the right, scraps to the left as the saw whirs and shield clangs.
“It was very intimidating at first. Eventually, it just didn’t scare me anymore,” Stevens said of the spinning blade.
***
When the servers deliver the fried chicken to diners, it’s exactly what you’d imagine it should be, a deep golden crispiness on the outside, tender juiciness on the inside.
On a sleepy weeknight upstairs in the dining room, patrons enjoyed the piping-hot, finger-licking meal alone, in pairs, with family members. (Pro tip: order in advance by phone to cut down on waiting time, Jason said.)
Downstairs in the lounge, a couple of teens or pre-teens played pool, Deschamps pointed out the dumbwaiter she remembered as a child, and Thorson found a friend. “Hey, Leslie. Can you put whatever he wants on my tab?”
She will. After the fire, Hiett saw an ad in the paper calling for help, and she applied. She'd worked at a Hilton in Guam, later in Seattle, and then for a securities firm in Missoula.
"That place folded, and Double Front is still here," Hiett said.
Tum Meejinda had ordered the gizzards, and he said he appreciates the Double Front for having more than just white and dark meat on the menu, something he finds unusual for American restaurants.
“I like this place because they offer something that nobody offers,” said Meejinda, who works in the restaurant business in Bozeman. “And the thing is, Asian people like me want to be where they treat me like family and a friend, and this place — it is.”
“I like to go to this place because I feel like I’m home.”
