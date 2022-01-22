Downtown Dine Local Week starts Monday in Missoula

More than 20 businesses are offering special deals, promotions and giveaways for Downtown Dine Local Week, set for Jan. 24-30 in Missoula.

The Downtown Missoula Partnership is hosting the event for the second year in a row. It's meant to encourage the community to experience the more than 100 local eateries in the downtown area.

“Downtown Missoula offers the best collection of food and beverage businesses in the state, so folks can easily spread their support across several locations in one outing,” said Josh Eder, incoming president of the Missoula Downtown Association's board of directors, in a news release.

Restaurants and coffee shops were some of the hardest-hit businesses during the pandemic, and many locations are still trying to return to their 2019 sales numbers. January is typically a slow month, so Eder hopes people will remember that local restaurants can't rely on tourist dollars right now.

“With a focus on MDA members in the food and beverage business, our team is showcasing what downtown offers folks looking to spend money with local businesses and who also want to skip cooking for a night or two," Eder said.

Those who follow along on Missoula Downtown’s Facebook or Instagram have several chances to win a $50 downtown gift card, good at over 200 member businesses.

Events slated for the week include Take-Out Tuesday and Thursday, Lunchtime Love, French Fry Friday, Brunchtastic Weekend and the Dine Local Fanatic Giveaway featuring a package valued at over $350 in goodies from downtown food and beverage businesses.

New this year is a Diner Bingo challenge where people are encouraged to show off their Dine Local Week adventures on social media. Those who get a bingo card are entered to win a $100 Missoula Downtown Gift Card.

Linda McCarthy, the executive director of the Downtown Missoula Partnership, said the week is a terrific opportunity for people to use their Downtown Missoula gift cards.

"Breaking previous records, over $570,000 in gift card sales happened last year, which means there is a lot of purchasing power in the hands of Missoulians," she said in an email. "And those dollars can be spent at MDA member businesses across the board."

For more information, email info@missouladowntown.com, visit online at missouladowntown.com/dine-local-week or call 406-542-4238.

“We encourage those who received a gift card in the last 12 months to take this opportunity to treat themselves," McCarthy said. "In doing so, they will also be supporting local businesses. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

