Downtown fire in '36 threw scare into American sports scene

Bernie Bierman rubbed his smoke-reddened eyes and managed a grin of relief.
It was just after 4 a.m. on Sept. 24, 1936, and the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers football coach was standing across the street from the Florence Hotel in downtown Missoula as it went up in flames.
Bierman was out his watch, hat, shaving kit and key ring, all left back upstairs in his haste to escape.
Now came word that all 43 of his players, coaches and support staff were unharmed and accounted for. Safe too were the sportswriters and VIPs in the travel party, including the mayor and a state senator from Minneapolis.
"Some of the boys lost their personal belongings and a few have tender feet from running around on the pavement but they are all safe, and that's all that matters to me," the coach said.
There is no modern equivalent to those Gophers. For one thing, no big-time college football team since has won a third consecutive national championship as they were on their way to doing that season.
For another, you won’t see, say, the Ohio State Buckeyes stopping over in Missoula en route by train to their season opener, this year or any other. It was a Thursday. On Saturday, Minnesota would play the Washington Huskies in Seattle and escape with a 14-7 victory, extending an unbeaten streak under Bierman that stretched back to 1933.
So it was that the spectacular downtown fire, the second to level the Florence Hotel since A.B. Hammond built the first in 1888-89 and named it after his wife, made front-page news here and across the nation.
The fire started in the basement of the Public Drug Co. store on street level of the four-story building. Kohn’s Jewelry store, Garden City Floral, a barber shop, a beauty shop, a millinery and the Corner Cigar store were destroyed, as was the high-rise hotel.
A St. Paul sportswriter named Ed Shave had been the first to smell smoke. Legends are built on smaller tales, but one had it that Shave was just in from a night in Missoula's red-light district when he detected smoke. He rushed to the front desk to tell the clerk on duty. Phil Brown cast a wary eye on the messenger. Shave admitted he was drunk but insisted “we gotta get the Gophers out of here.”
There were more than 100 rooms to evacuate from Missoula’s showpiece hotel. The football players, in rooms on all three hotel floors, helped Brown and the lone bellhop on duty spread the word. Another story has it that some players considered jumping to safety.
“If you are subs, go ahead and jump,” Bierman allegedly told them. “Regulars, use the fire escape.”
“The loss of personal property was heavy,” the Missoulian reported. “A few of the Gophers lost everything in their rooms except pants which they hastily pulled on as they were aroused, and two did not even get that much, departing pajama-clad for the outdoors.”
Charles Johnson, who was covering the team for the Minneapolis Star, reported: “The only thing about the whole show that made them peevish was Bierman’s refusal to let them stand around and watch the fire, which was nothing more than a little smudge, grow into one of the biggest blazes in the history of Missoula.”
Indeed the legendary coach shooed his players across the Higgins Avenue Bridge to their train at the Milwaukee depot to catch a few more hours of sleep.
Bierman knew his way around Missoula. The "Silver Fox of the Northland” had been an All-American halfback at Minnesota before he landed his first coaching gigs in Montana, at Butte High for a season, then at UM. He’d coached the football Grizzlies to a .500 record in 1919-1921, and also headed the basketball and track programs before resigning.
Bierman returned to head coaching in 1925 at Mississippi State, then Tulane and, in 1932, his alma mater. He retired from Minnesota in 1950 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955. Fourteen years later, Bud Wilkinson, his senior quarterback in ’36, joined him there following a sparkling coaching career at the University of Oklahoma. Wilkinson was on his way at the time to a celebrated career as a college football analyst for ABC Sports and ESPN.
Only one other Grizzly head coach has moved on to guide a larger school to a major national championship. Jud Heathcote, who headed the UM men’s basketball team from 1971 to 1976, left Missoula for Michigan State. He and Magic Johnson won the NCAA title in 1979.
As for the Florence Hotel fire in 1936, two firemen received minor injuries, but the downtown half-block was a total loss. For the next few years the empty space at the northwest corner of Higgins and Front Street served as a reminder of lost glory. Missoula Mercantile president Walter McLeod helped lead a community effort to rebuild, and in 1941 the current seven-story hotel was opened.
As the Golden Gophers steamed westward to Seattle that Thursday afternoon, firefighters stayed busy keeping the flames from spreading further.
University of Washington coach Jimmy Phelan told the Seattle press he was “sorry to hear of the plight of Coach Bernie Bierman and his men” and hoped it would have no ill effects on their play on Saturday.
“I wish I had a little fire to put under some of my gridders,” Phelan added. “Some of them have bogged down the last couple of days and need a spark.”
